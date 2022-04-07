Tiger Woods finishes Masters first round a few strokes off from leaders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods finished the first round of the Masters shooting a 71 and finishing 1-under par for the course.

Woods saved par 13 times, had three birdies and bogeyed twice in his first full round at a major event in about 17 months. As he walked to the green at the 18th hole, he received a big standing ovation.

Woods wrapped the 18th hole with par. He shot a 36 on the front nine and a 35 on the back nine.

The legendary golfer trotted to the first tee box to the roar of the crowd at Augusta National Golf Course. He announced he was planning to play in the tournament Tuesday. But there was always a chance he was still hurting from devastating leg injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash.

Woods had shades of his old self with birdies on the sixth, 13th and 16th holes. He fist-pumped after nailing the birdie on 16.

He appeared to be within striking distance of the leaders as he completed. Cameron Smith, Danny Willett, Sungjae Im and Woods’ groupmate Joaquin Niemann were among the leaders as he wrapped up.

Woods was asked Tuesday whether he thinks he could win this weekend.

His simple response: "I do."

He added: "I can hit it just fine. I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. Walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult. Seventy-two holes is a long road and it's going to be a tough challenge. And a challenge that I'm up for."

Jack Nicklaus expressed his support for Woods’ return earlier in the week.

"Delighted to hear Tiger is going to give it a go at the Masters," Nicklaus’ statement read. "Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this is an incredible feat. Only reinforces the drive, passion and work ethic Tiger has always possessed. And know that while he’s in a different place in his life, Tiger wouldn’t tee it up if he didn’t think he could compete and win."

He went on: "Tiger knows this golf course like the back of his hand and, in 2019, once in position, he remembered how to win. If his body holds up, could he do it again?"

Woods last competed in an event in 2021 at the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.