Maine

Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting: A timeline

Manhunt for suspect Robert Card has intensified across Maine

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Maine law enforcement shares timeline of events of Lewiston mass shooting Video

Maine law enforcement shares timeline of events of Lewiston mass shooting

Maine State Police Col. William Ross provides details on the shootings at two locations that left 18 dead.

Maine State Police have released a detailed timeline of the mass shooting in Lewiston that killed at least 18 people and injured 13 more at two separate locations Wednesday night as the manhunt for suspect Robert Card intensified across the state.

At 6:56 p.m., the Auburn Communications Center was alerted that an unidentified man walked into Just-In-Time Bowling, which was recently renamed from Sparetime Recreation, on Mollison Street in Lewiston and began shooting. Police said multiple 911 calls that followed confirmed the shooting.

At 7:08 p.m., the Auburn Communications Center received multiple calls that a man had entered Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street and opened fire. 

Police said multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency medical personnel were immediately dispatched to the locations, which are about 4 miles apart.

(Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

At 8:06 pm, police released a photo of the alleged shooter to the media. The surveillance photo showed a man wearing a brown sweatshirt and holding a rifle while walking through doors decorated with bowling pins and a bowling ball.

At 9:26 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying the man in the distributed photos as Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine.

Robert Card Lewiston Maine Shooting

Robert Card was named a suspect in the mass shooting Thursday. (Lewiston Police Department)

At 9:56 p.m., the Lisbon Police Department notified Lewiston Police that it had located a white Subaru at the Pejepscot Boat Launch in Lisbon. The vehicle was confirmed to belong to Card.

Card remains at large as more than 350 law enforcement personnel from federal, state and local agencies continue to search for him. Authorities stress that Card should be considered armed and dangerous.

suspect with gun

Card was identified as the gunman seen in surveillance photos shared by law enforcement. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Card is a "trained firearms instructor" who recently reported mental health issues, including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME," according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital.

People depart a reunification center

People depart a reunification center early Thursday at Auburn Middle School in Auburn, Maine, after the shootings in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Card is also a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, having enlisted in December 2002, an Army spokesperson told Fox News, adding that Card has had no combat deployments.

Officials have yet to publicly name any of the 18 victims, and police said Thursday morning 10 of the victims killed have yet to be identified.

Police have confirmed that seven people — one female and six males — were killed at the bowling alley, which was holding a youth league at the time of the shooting. Eight males were killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three additional people died after first responders rushed them to Central Maine Medical Hospital in Lewiston. 

An additional 13 people were injured in the shootings.

Maine State Police ask anyone with information about Card or the shootings to call the agency at 207-213-9526 or 207-509-9002.