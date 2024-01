Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Trump will participate in a Fox News Channel town hall on Wednesday, January 10th.

The highly anticipated live event will begin at 9 p.m. EST, concluding three straight nights of Fox-hosted town halls with presidential candidates in Iowa.

The discussion will be co-moderated by Fox News' "The Story" executive editor and anchor Martha MacCallum and "Special Report" chief political anchor Bret Baier. Trump will field questions from both the hosts and a live audience.

In early December, Trump sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity in Davenport, Iowa for an exclusive town hall. The former president touched on President Biden and his cognitive health, the upcoming Iowa caucuses, Obamacare, education and more issues that are important to American voters.

How to watch

There are several ways viewers can watch the live town hall event with Trump, including tuning in live to FOX News Channel. Viewers can also access a live stream on FOXNews.com, FOX Nation, and FOX News Media's streaming platform. FOX websites will have live debate reporting and a live blog throughout the evening.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: WHAT EACH CANDIDATE MUST DO TO MAKE THE GOP PRIMARY COMPETITIVE

Presidential primary polling shows Trump remains the steady frontrunner of the GOP race, locking in wide double-digit leads over his opponents over the past couple months. The former president has been in the midst of fighting several legal battles over the course of his campaign. Various states, including Colorado and Maine, have recently taken action to try and block Trump from appearing on the primary ballots, a move his primary opponents and many members of the Democratic Party have condemned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The live town hall will take place the same time that Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Ambassador Nikki Haley, who participated in Fox News Channel town halls Monday and Tuesday evening, will go head-to-head at the fifth presidential debate.