©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

JESSE WATTERS: Are Democrats hoping to start a second Civil War?

Watters wonders how ex-Confederate Army soldiers could be allowed to serve in government and not Trump

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Jesse Watters explains how Confederate Army soldiers were able to serve in government while former President Trump is being barred from the Colorado primary ballot on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how former President Trump being barred from the Colorado primary ballot compares to former Confederate Army soldiers being allowed to enter the government on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

COLORADO SUPREME COURT DISQUALIFIES TRUMP FROM 2024 BALLOT

JESSE WATTERS: Five years after the Civil War, pro-slavery Democrats filled the halls of Congress, and 15 years later, pro-slavery Confederates actually flipped the House –  51 former Confederate soldiers or officials were elected into office. Even the vice president of the Confederacy, Alexander Stephens, an arch secessionist, landed a seat in Congress. 

Another Confederate rebel, Lucius Lamar – great name – who literally drafted the Missouri secession plan, went on to serve as interior secretary and was later appointed to the Supreme Court

Donald Trump wearing a red make america great again hat

A Washington Post columnist argued that the U.S. Supreme needs to block the Colorado Supreme Court from keeping former President Trump of the state's primary ballot. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

But how is that possible? Because all week we've been hearing how the Constitution bans insurrectionists from office. The 14th Amendment. How would Confederate soldiers be allowed to serve in government, but not Donald Trump

Well, it turns out Congress eviscerated the 14th Amendment 150 years ago because President Ulysses S Grant believed national unity and reconciliation after the Civil War was more important than holding a grudge. This law has been hollowed out and has been sitting on the backburner for years. Well, that is until Donald Trump came along.

