Black voters in Chicago vow to flip city red over migrant, crime crises: 'Time for us to make a change'

As Chicago residents battle various crises including surging crime and an influx of migrants, Black voters are mobilizing to turn the city red and do "away" with far-left Democratic policies in the Windy City.

Residents Cata Truss and Mark Carter spoke about their vow to turn the city red in 2024 and why they must steer away from Mayor Brandon Johnson's progressive policies during "Fox & Friends First."

"The Democratic Party has always neglected to pay attention to the Black community," Truss told host Todd Piro on Friday. "That is traditional, and because we have been so committed to supporting that party, they feel that they can continue to disrespect us, to marginalize us, to not hear our voices."

Chicago has historically battled a crime crisis and more recently a migrant crisis as border towns bus and fly illegal immigrants to sanctuary sites around the nation, the Windy City included.

Now, there are thousands of illegal immigrants seeking refuge in Chicago, although residents have insisted the city cannot provide for any more asylum seekers with strained resources. More than 20,000 migrants have arrived in the city since August 2022, according to Fox 32 Chicago, and thousands are in shelters.

But residents have had enough.

Truss slammed Johnson for not listening to the city's residents over their concerns surrounding its sanctuary status.

"If the Democratic Party is not going to listen to us, if the Democratic Party is not going to stand up for the people that have supported this party, then it's time for us to make a change," Truss said. "Now, let me just say this as well. The Republican Party is not spotless, but we do need to say at this point it's time to do something different."

"You can't keep doing the same old thing and expecting a different outcome, and so that is why it is so important for the citizens of Chicago to turn Chicago red," she continued.

Crime has also played a prominent role at the ballot box and remains a key factor as to why many voters have pledged to vote red in the next election.

The city has endured a 16% crime surge in 2023 according to the Chicago Police Department, all while homelessness soared 14% amid a surge of illegal immigrants hoping to gain asylum in the United States.

Carter accused Democrats of doing "away" with Black voters, insisting he has been "Team Trump" since the beginning.

"We see that the Democratic Party has decided to do away with us, and so we [are] fine with that," Carter said. "And so we're going to do away with them."

"It took a while for people to cozy up and warm up to Donald Trump. I heard his message the first time. I understood that the Democratic Party had done just that, done away with our humility. And so I am one of the ones who was already Team Trump a long time ago," he continued. "I knew that he would push that immigration plan to push these people back into the country to close the border, and Joe Biden did the exact opposite as soon as he got in office."