Sen. Kennedy says Americans suffering under 'Bidenomics' and all we get from Washington are more Trump charges

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy criticized President Biden for focusing attention on the indictments of former President Trump as Americans struggle to keep up with rising costs and inflation, which Kennedy argued on "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday are a direct result of Biden's economic policies. Kennedy said he can see why more and more Americans are becoming disillusioned with Washington, D.C.

JULY CPI REPORT POPS KAMALA HARRIS' CELEBRATION OF INFLATION RATES

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: If there's any good news, the rate of inflation has been falling. Now, what does that mean? That just means prices are still going up, but they're not going up as quickly as they were. I hate to say it, but these high prices, they are permanent. Even if inflation goes to zero tomorrow, we're still going to be stuck with these higher prices, which are directly a result of President Biden's economic policy. Do the people around the White House get it? I think some get it, but they can't defend it. Others just feel like their favorite form of spending, which is causing this inflation, is more. And they don't get it. But either way, this inflation is a cancer on the American dream. And I will tell you, I know President Biden wants to change the subject and the election to President Trump and his indictments. But if you ask me to single out one thing that is causing President Biden, as I said, to be about as popular as robo-calls, it's his inflation. … And in the meantime, all we get out of Washington is more indictments of President Trump and all the sleaze surrounding Hunter Biden and David Weiss. No wonder the American people have started to hate government.

Vice President Harris touted the fact that inflation dropped for 12 consecutive months shortly before Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report revealed that prices actually rose over the summer.

"Inflation has fallen 12 months in a row," Harris wrote in an Aug. 4 post on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the Democrat's attempt to curb economic concerns as she seeks voter approval in 2024, the CPI report released Thursday showed that inflation rose 3.2% in July from the previous year.

The latest report also revealed a 0.2% increase in the price of consumer goods from June.

President Biden continues to claim that his economic policies, referred to by his administration as "Bidenomics," are cutting costs, bringing down inflation and creating new jobs – but economic experts remain concerned over the dreary state of the economy.

WATCH MORE BELOW:

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.