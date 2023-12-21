Gazans increasingly blame Hamas for devastation as terrorist group rejects Israeli cease-fire offer
Gazans are increasingly blaming Hamas for the suffering and destruction in Gaza in recent weeks, according to the Wall Street Journal. The sentiment came to a head Thursday when the terrorist organization rejected a hostage exchange and cease-fire offer from Israeli forces. Roughly 1.8 million Gazans have been displaced in the conflict, a majority of the region's residents.
American forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 102 times since Oct. 17, Fox News confirmed late Wednesday night.
U.S. Central Command said the latest attack took place on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. (Iraq time) when a 122mm rocket was fired at al Assad Air Base in Iraq.
The attack did not result in any damage or injuries to service members.
"Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve located the point of origin and passed the location to the Iraqi Security Forces who moved to the site to investigate," USCENTCOM said in a statement.
During the investigation, Iraqi Security Forces seized a flatbed truck "modified to launch up to 5 x 122mm rockets," according to USCENTCOM.
Fox News' Liz Friden and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.
Senators Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Chris Coons, D-Del., will introduce a resolution Thursday morning condemning attacks by Iranian military proxies on U.S. military service members in Iraq and Syria.
"The Iranian regime is attacking Americans, our allies and our interests across the Middle East. They are not only launching attacks and massacres against our Israeli and Arab allies, but their Houthi proxies are now trying to shut down freedom of navigation that is vital to the American and global economies," Cruz said in a statement.
"It is clear that they are not deterred, and it is long past time for the Biden administration to take all necessary steps to deter and counter these activities. Enough is enough."
Coons said Iranian support for the attacks "rightfully earned a swift and forceful response from the Biden administration," and he called on the Biden administration to "increase pressure on Iran to cease its support for violent militia groups, and support efforts to deter Iranian-backed militia attacks on U.S. troops and the international community."
The Senate resolution received bipartisan support from cosponsors Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Katie Britt, R-Ala; John Barrasso, R-Wyo; Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.; Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.
Read the full article by Fox News' Jamie Joseph
An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman said on Wednesday that the Israeli military was nearing the end of its ground offensive in the northern part of Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported.
Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reportedly said the IDF is focusing on new areas, as Hamas terrorists have moved across the Gaza Strip.
“[Hamas was] able to spread across Gaza," he explained. "From the heart of Gaza City, senior Hamas officials were able to reach Shifa Hospital, leave there in an ambulance to travel south, and return to Shifa Hospital, enter the [tunnel] network, and go north to Rantisi Hospital."
IDF Southern Command Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman reportedly said earlier on Wednesday that the IDF is in "another significant phase of the offensive, in new areas."
"This offensive will continue and keep moving forward. It will continue with pressure against the enemy above ground and underground," he added.
Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report
