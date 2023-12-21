Gazans increasingly blame Hamas for devastation as terrorist group rejects Israeli cease-fire offer

American forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 102 times since Oct. 17, Fox News confirmed late Wednesday night.

U.S. Central Command said the latest attack took place on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. (Iraq time) when a 122mm rocket was fired at al Assad Air Base in Iraq.

The attack did not result in any damage or injuries to service members.

"Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve located the point of origin and passed the location to the Iraqi Security Forces who moved to the site to investigate," USCENTCOM said in a statement.

During the investigation, Iraqi Security Forces seized a flatbed truck "modified to launch up to 5 x 122mm rockets," according to USCENTCOM.

