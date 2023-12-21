Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House widens Claudine Gay probe after new plagiarism accusations hit Harvard president

Gay has been accused of plagiarizing her past academic work

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Harvard president facing 40 new allegations of plagiarism Video

Harvard president facing 40 new allegations of plagiarism

Fox News' Molly Line reports the latest on the allegations. 

House Republicans are widening their investigation into Harvard President Claudine Gay as accusations of plagiarism in her scholarly work continue to pile up.

The Committee on Education and the Workforce, led by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., wrote to Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker on Wednesday demanding more information on the charges against Gay.

"An allegation of plagiarism by a top school official at any university would be reason for concern, but Harvard is not just any university. It styles itself as one of the top educational institutions in the country," Foxx wrote. 

HARVARD BOARD STANDS BY EMBATTLED PRESIDENT CLAUDINE GAY, ADMITS ‘INADEQUATE CITATION’ IN SOME WRITINGS

Harvard president testifies

Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University, is under fire for new plagiarism accusations. (Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She pointed out that Harvard’s federal funding relies on its adherence to certain academic standards, which in part mandate that an institution "works to prevent cheating and plagiarism as well as to deal forthrightly with any instances in which they occur."

"Our concern is that standards are not being applied consistently, resulting in different rules for different members of the academic community," the letter said.

NAACP LEADER DEFENDS HARVARD PRESIDENT CLAUDINE GAY, SAYS CRITICS ARE 'ADVANCING A WHITE SUPREMACIST AGENDA'

"If a university is willing to look the other way and not hold faculty accountable for engaging in academically dishonest behavior, it cheapens its mission and the value of its education. Students must be evaluated fairly, under known standards – and have a right to see that faculty are, too."

Rep. Virginia Foxx

Rep. Virginia Foxx led a letter to Harvard Corporation about the plagiarism accusations. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Harvard has been grappling with an avalanche of accusations that Gay plagiarized multiple past academic works, including her own Ph.D. dissertations at the university.

Gay had already been under fire after dodging questions on antisemitism on college campuses during a House hearing on the issue by the Education and Workforce Committee. She specifically received blowback for failing to sufficiently answer whether students who call for the genocide of Jews should be punished. 

HARVARD STUDENT SAYS THE DECISION TO KEEP THE PRESIDENT IS 'PART OF A REALLY LARGE TOXIC CULTURE' ON CAMPUS

In her Wednesday letter, Foxx requested copies of "all documents and communications concerning the initial allegations of plagiarism and the ‘independent review’ of President Claudine Gay’s scholarship" as well as "all documents and communications concerning allegations of plagiarism by President Gay and the University’s public response to media inquiries about those allegations."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also requested information on the university’s process for handling plagiarism and compliance with academic standards.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harvard for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics