CMA Awards 2022: Country music honored in Nashville

Luke Combs wins CMAs entertainer of the year, thanks country music for 'making dreams come true'

Luke Combs won big at the CMA Awards and brought home his second entertainer of the year trophy Wednesday.

“I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said.

Earlier in the evening, Combs took home the album of the year award for his latest catalog, "Growin’ Up.”

"This is my fifth or sixth year being at this awards show, and country sounded a lot more country than it has in a long time,” he told the crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

For the full list of CMA Award winners, click here.