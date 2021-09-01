Expand / Collapse search
Published
Biden set to meet with Ukrainian leader in first post-Afghanistan exit test: LIVE UPDATES

President Biden is set for a meeting Wednesday with the first international leader since the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Ukrainian President is reportedly expected to discuss Washington’s security commitments with Kiev in light of the events that played out in Kabul. This is the first diplomatic test for Biden after his Tuesday speech.

Ukraine’s Zelensky to discuss US security commitments at meeting with Biden, report says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on August 31, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, is set to meet with President Biden on Wednesday and will bring up the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in the context of its own security assurances from Washington, a report said.

"The situation in Afghanistan seems to indicate a realignment of U.S. global commitments, and President Zelensky wants to hear from President Biden where Ukraine fits in," Andrew Mac, Zelensky’s adviser, told the New York Times. 

Taliban supporters hold mock funerals with coffins draped with American flags

Crowd carries makeshift coffins draped in NATO's, U.S. and a Union Jack flags during a pretend funeral on a street in Khost, Afghanistan August 31, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. ZHMAN TV/via REUTERS (ZHMAN TV/via REUTERS)

Photos emerged Tuesday showing Taliban supporters in Afghanistan holding a mock funeral while hoisting coffins draped with flags from the U.S. and other NATO countries.

Reuters obtained some of the photos that were taken in Khost on Tuesday, less than a day after the last U.S. troop left the country after a nearly 20-year engagement.

The U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic exit of 123,000.

Oklahoma congressman allegedly threatened embassy staff while trying to enter Afghanistan: report

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin allegedly threatened embassy staffers in Tajikistan when needing assistance in transporting a huge amount of cash into the country, in his attempt to enter neighboring Afghanistan, according to a report.

Mullin, a Republican, planned to hire a helicopter to enter Afghanistan and rescue five American citizens – a woman, and her four children, and he sought the ambassador's help, the Washington Post reported. He needed assistance bypassing Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits.

But when embassy officials told him no, Mullin allegedly threatened U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan, John Mark Pommersheim, and embassy staff, according to the paper.

