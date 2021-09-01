Biden set to meet with Ukrainian leader in first post-Afghanistan exit test: LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine’s Zelensky to discuss US security commitments at meeting with Biden, report says

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, is set to meet with President Biden on Wednesday and will bring up the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in the context of its own security assurances from Washington, a report said.

"The situation in Afghanistan seems to indicate a realignment of U.S. global commitments, and President Zelensky wants to hear from President Biden where Ukraine fits in," Andrew Mac, Zelensky’s adviser, told the New York Times.

