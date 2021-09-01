Biden set to meet with Ukrainian leader in first post-Afghanistan exit test: LIVE UPDATES

incoming update…
Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, is set to meet with President Biden on Wednesday and will bring up the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in the context of its own security assurances from Washington, a report said.
"The situation in Afghanistan seems to indicate a realignment of U.S. global commitments, and President Zelensky wants to hear from President Biden where Ukraine fits in," Andrew Mac, Zelensky’s adviser, told the New York Times.
Photos emerged Tuesday showing Taliban supporters in Afghanistan holding a mock funeral while hoisting coffins draped with flags from the U.S. and other NATO countries.
Reuters obtained some of the photos that were taken in Khost on Tuesday, less than a day after the last U.S. troop left the country after a nearly 20-year engagement.
The U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic exit of 123,000.
Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin allegedly threatened embassy staffers in Tajikistan when needing assistance in transporting a huge amount of cash into the country, in his attempt to enter neighboring Afghanistan, according to a report.
Mullin, a Republican, planned to hire a helicopter to enter Afghanistan and rescue five American citizens – a woman, and her four children, and he sought the ambassador's help, the Washington Post reported. He needed assistance bypassing Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits.
But when embassy officials told him no, Mullin allegedly threatened U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan, John Mark Pommersheim, and embassy staff, according to the paper.
