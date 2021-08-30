Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Kevin McCarthy on 'Faulkner Focus': Biden 'creating another Syria' with Afghanistan withdrawal

McCarthy calls for Congress to be back in session to probe Afghanistan questions

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Kevin McCarthy on Afghanistan: Biden 'creating another Syria' Video

Kevin McCarthy on Afghanistan: Biden 'creating another Syria'

The House minority leader blasted Democratic leadership, saying the current policy is 'creating another Syria' in the Middle East.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., slammed President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday, warning the policy on Afghanistan will likely lead to "another Syria" in the Middle East. McCarthy asked whether prisoners released in Afghanistan were involved in the attack that killed 13 U.S. service members in Kabul. 

FAMILY OF MARINE KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN SLAMS BIDEN MEETING AS SCRIPTED, A ‘TOTAL DISREGARD’ TO MARINE'S DEATH

KEVIN MCCARTHY: This is the accountability that we need. This is why Congress should be in session. This is the information we should have and wherever this information takes us, that is when we should take our action about people resigning and others. Because you now have an administration made up of individuals that brought us Syria that is now creating another Syria in the Middle East. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi standing with Biden on 'disgusting' policy, says Afghanistan will become like Syria Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.