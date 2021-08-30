Kevin McCarthy on 'Faulkner Focus': Biden 'creating another Syria' with Afghanistan withdrawal

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., slammed President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday, warning the policy on Afghanistan will likely lead to "another Syria" in the Middle East. McCarthy asked whether prisoners released in Afghanistan were involved in the attack that killed 13 U.S. service members in Kabul.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: This is the accountability that we need. This is why Congress should be in session. This is the information we should have and wherever this information takes us, that is when we should take our action about people resigning and others. Because you now have an administration made up of individuals that brought us Syria that is now creating another Syria in the Middle East.

