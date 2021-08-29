Expand / Collapse search
Biden refuses to take Afghanistan question, walks away after offering to take questions at FEMA

Biden offered to take questions but walked after a reporter asked about Afghanistan

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
President Biden blew off a question about Afghanistan after offering to take questions at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington on Sunday.

Biden was at FEMA to address the response to Hurricane Ida, which strengthened to a Category 4 before making landfall in Louisiana earlier Sunday.

"I’m not supposed to take any questions but go ahead," Biden told Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

Jacobs began, "Mr. President, on Afghanistan—"

"I’m not gonna answer on Afghanistan now," Biden interjected before walking away from the podium.

The Republican National Committee slammed the exchange, which came three days after ISIS-K terrorists attacked the airport in Kabul, killing 13 U.S. service members and more than 170 Afghans.

