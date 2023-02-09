Alex Murdaugh trial resumes as experts reconstruct Alex and Maggie Murdaugh's final movements
Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer, assistant prosecutor and scion of a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty, is charged with the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
incoming update…
Will Loving testified last week that his friend, Paul Murdaugh, sent him a Snapchat video at 7:56 p.m., about an hour before he was killed.
Alex Murdaugh is seen wearing a blue shirt and long khaki pants. He and his son, Paul, can be heard laughing about a poorly planted tree in the clip played for jurors.
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Loving to describe Alex's clothes in the footage -- including his shoes.
Prosecutors say an hour later, Alex gunned down Paul and his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, to prevent his alleged financial crimes from coming to light.
Two hours after the Snapchat recording, Alex called 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report that his wife and son were "badly shot."
In his videotaped interview with investigators, Alex is wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, indicating he had changed his clothes since the 7:56 p.m. Snapchat video.
At one point during cross-examination, Loving glowingly described the father and son's relationship. "It kind of seemed like he was the apple of his eye,” Loving said.
In addition to the Snapchat video, Paul also recorded a cellphone video that prosecutors say places Alex at the scene three minutes before the murders.
Warning: Graphic content
A video from 3D imaging company FARO depicts a visual representation of dog kennels on Alex Murdaugh's 1,700-acre hunting estate known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, where his wife and son were murdered on June 7, 2021.
The 3D property representation was presented in court last week to depict the scene of the double murder.
Alex is accused of shooting his son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, that evening using two different firearms. Alex claims he was never at the family's dog kennels that evening and was napping during the time of the murders.
Maggie Murdaugh's body was found near a single dog house on the property and Paul Murdaugh's body was found next to a row of dog kennels nearby, where he had recorded a video of a chocolate lab just minutes before his death, according to prosecutors.
While Alex claims he was never at the crime scene when the murders occurred, three witnesses have identified his voice in a video Paul took at the family’s dog kennels just minutes prior to his death.
Prosecutors have argued that Alex Murdaugh was "burning through cash like crazy" and "extremely leveraged,” which they allege was part of his motive in the murders of his son, Paul Murdaugh, and wife, Maggie Murdaugh.
Alex is charged with fatally shooting Paul and Maggie on the evening of June 7, 2021, though he claims he was never at the scene of the crime when it occurred.
Prosecutors say he shot his wife and son in an effort to distract from his financial wrongdoings dating back more than a decade.
He has been charged with 99 financial crimes alleging he stole more than $9 million.
Palmetto State Bank CEO and President Jan Malinowski testified last week that Alex owed the bank $4.2 million as of August 2021.
Parker Law Group CFO Jeanne Seckinger testified Tuesday that the law firm, which has been in the Murdaugh family since 1910, had to repay its clients about $5 million as a result of Alex's theft.
While Judge Clifton Newman ruled that evidence of Alex's alleged financial crimes can be admitted at his trial, he also noted on Tuesday that his apparent financial wrongdoings do not indicate guilt for his two murder charges.
His financial charges do, however, indicate potential motive for the shootings.
Richard "Buster" Murdaugh Jr. is the lone surviving son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer and accused killer Alex Murdaugh. Buster lives with his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, both 26, and their beloved golden retriever, Miller, in a modest one-bedroom Hilton Head Island condominium.
It’s unclear when Buster and White began dating — but she accompanied him to the joint funeral of his younger brother, Paul Murdaugh, and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, according to a source.
Buster attended University of South Carolina Law School alongside White. He was allegedly kicked out in his second semester for plagiarism, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Alex paid an attorney $60,000 to try to get Buster readmitted, according to FitsNews.
The news site also reported that Buster attended the annual South Carolina Association for Justice convention on Hilton Head in August with his attorney uncle, Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV.
Buster was named as a defendant in the Mallory Beach death suit for allegedly letting his brother Paul, who was underage, use his ID to buy alcohol for the doomed boating trip.
He has since settled the suit.
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick joined "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" to weigh in on the murder trial involving Alex Murdaugh, saying "I don't envy [Murdaugh's] defense attorneys."
Murdaugh is charged with fatally shooting his wife Maggie Murdaugh and youngest son Paul Murdaugh near the dog kennels of the family's Islandton hunting estate called Moselle on June 7, 2021.
Prosecutors allege Murdaugh's financial difficulties, including 99 counts of financial crimes totaling an estimated $9 million, may have been motive for creating a diversion as a grieving husband and father.
"The state is doing exactly what the state is supposed to be doing, which is very methodically laying foundation for each and every piece of evidence they need to get in during the course of this trial," Crick said. "The one interesting little tidbit where the state has weighed in is this issue of motive and I do think that could be one of the more pivotal issues in this case. You have to remember, although– the state doesn't have to prove motive, it's not an element; but a jury of 12 normal people are going to have a hard time wrapping their minds around the idea that this local prominent attorney, who used to be a prosecutor, decided one day to get up off of his sofa and go down to the kennels and put a bullet through the heads of his wife and son."
Read the full report on Cindy Crick's interview on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy."
Alex Murdaugh, 54, the once powerful scion of a South Carolina legal dynasty, is on trial for the slayings of his wife and son.Prosecutors say Alex gunned down 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their troubled 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
The Murdaughs, a prominent Democratic family, wielded enormous judicial and political power for nearly a century.
A comprehensive timeline details the events that contributed to Alex's downfall and the progress of his murder trial.
The family’s dominance began to wane after Paul was criminally charged for a deadly 2019 boat wreck that triggered a series of lawsuits and threatened to expose his father’s financial schemes.
The accident set in motion a spiral of destruction that has stained the family’s legacy.
For 87 years, three generations of Murdaughs served as the top prosecutor overseeing five counties in South Carolina's Lowcountry.
That reign ended in 2005 when Alex's father, Randolph Murdaugh III, stepped down from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office -- the chief prosecuting agency for Colleton, Hampton, Allendale, Beaufort and Jasper counties.
At the time of the murders, Alex was a volunteer prosecutor in the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Paul Murdaugh was 22 when he and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were shot to death near the dog kennels on the family's sprawling hunting estate in Islantdon, South Carolina.
His father, Alex Murdaugh, is on trial for their murders accused of executing his wife with a rifle and gunning down his son with a shotgun. Paul was at the helm of his father’s boat in February 2019 when he crashed into a bridge, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injuring four others.
He was charged with three felony counts of boating under the influence. Paul had used his mother’s credit card and his older brother Buster Murdaugh’s ID to buy alcohol for the excursion.
The Murdaugh family was hit with a wrongful death suit that threatened to expose Alex’s decade-long schemes to steal from his law firm and clients.
Three days after Paul’s murder, a hearing in the boat wreck case to determine whether Alex would have to disclose his financial records was canceled.
Several witnesses have described Paul as an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and roaming the family’s 1,700 acre property.
"Paul’s just a really fun guy," his friend, William McElveen, testified. "The life of the party kind of guy. Everybody that really knew him loved him. Just a great guy."
Live Coverage begins here