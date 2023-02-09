Alex Murdaugh trial resumes as experts reconstruct Alex and Maggie Murdaugh's final movements

Alex Murdaugh trial: Snapchat video shows Alex and Paul Murdaugh laughing an hour before slayings

Will Loving testified last week that his friend, Paul Murdaugh, sent him a Snapchat video at 7:56 p.m., about an hour before he was killed.

Alex Murdaugh is seen wearing a blue shirt and long khaki pants. He and his son, Paul, can be heard laughing about a poorly planted tree in the clip played for jurors.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Loving to describe Alex's clothes in the footage -- including his shoes.

Prosecutors say an hour later, Alex gunned down Paul and his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, to prevent his alleged financial crimes from coming to light.

Two hours after the Snapchat recording, Alex called 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report that his wife and son were "badly shot."

In his videotaped interview with investigators, Alex is wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, indicating he had changed his clothes since the 7:56 p.m. Snapchat video.

At one point during cross-examination, Loving glowingly described the father and son's relationship. "It kind of seemed like he was the apple of his eye,” Loving said.

In addition to the Snapchat video, Paul also recorded a cellphone video that prosecutors say places Alex at the scene three minutes before the murders.