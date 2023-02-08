Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Photo Gallery: See photos from day 11 of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial
- Members from the media gather outside of the courthouse waiting for Alex Murdaugh to arrive.read more
- Spectators line up early outside the Colleton County courthouse, seeking a seat inside the courtroom to witness the trial.read more
- Alex Murdaugh is led into the court.read more
- Brooklynn White and Buster Murdaugh arrive.read more
- The audience stands to try and catch a glimpse of Alex Murdaugh before his trial.read more
- The defense reviews a text message before it is put into evidence.read more
- Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions Annette Griswold.read more
- Brian Hudak, SLED agent, gives the witness oath before testifying.read more
- Judge Clifton Newman receives news before announcing an evacuation order for the courtroom.read more
- The evacuation order sends the court into recess.read more
- Colleton County Courthouse is evacuated.read more
- South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Bomb Squad officers outside the courthouse.read more
- Alex Murdaugh returns to the courthouse following the evactuation.read more
- Lynn Murdaugh, Buster Murdaugh, and Brooklynn White (L-R) return to the courthouse.read more
- Defense attorneys Jim Griffin, Dick Harpootlian, and Phillip Barber confer.read more
- Megan Fletcher, SLED forensic scientist, is cross-examined by defense attorney Jim Griffin.read more
- Alex Murdaugh is seen through the iron fence outside the courthouse as he is led back to jail at the end of the day.read more
Photo Gallery: See photos from day 11 of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial
Move Forward
- Photo Gallery: See photos from day 11 of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial