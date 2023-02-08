Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    17 Images

    Photo Gallery: See photos from day 11 of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial

    Start Slideshow
  • Journalists line up with cameras on a sidewalk.
    Members from the media gather outside of the courthouse waiting for Alex Murdaugh to arrive. 
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • Spectators line up early outside the Colleton County courthouse, seeking a seat inside the courtroom to witness the trial.
    Spectators line up early outside the Colleton County courthouse, seeking a seat inside the courtroom to witness the trial.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • A man in a button-down shirt is escorted out of a police vehicle by officers.
    Alex Murdaugh is led into the court.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Four people walk outside, into a courthouse.
    Brooklynn White and Buster Murdaugh arrive.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Spectators sit in a courtroom gallery.
    The audience stands to try and catch a glimpse of Alex Murdaugh before his trial. 
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • Two men read a piece of paper in a courtroom.
    The defense reviews a text message before it is put into evidence.
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • A woman and man examine paperwork while in a courtroom.
    Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions Annette Griswold.
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man takes an oath inside a courtroom.
    Brian Hudak, SLED agent, gives the witness oath before testifying. 
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • People evacuate a courthouse.
    Judge Clifton Newman receives news before announcing an evacuation order for the courtroom.
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • People evacuate a courthouse.
    The evacuation order sends the court into recess.
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • People evacuate a courthouse.
    Colleton County Courthouse is evacuated.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A bomb squad officer leans up against a car.
    South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Bomb Squad officers outside the courthouse.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A man in a dress shirt is escorted out of a police van.
    Alex Murdaugh returns to the courthouse following the evactuation.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Four people walk outside of a courthouse.
    Lynn Murdaugh, Buster Murdaugh, and Brooklynn White (L-R) return to the courthouse.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Three men speak inside a courtroom.
    Defense attorneys Jim Griffin, Dick Harpootlian, and Phillip Barber confer. 
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A woman sits on the witness stand inside a courtroom.
    Megan Fletcher, SLED forensic scientist, is cross-examined by defense attorney Jim Griffin.
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man is escorted out of a courthouse by police.
    Alex Murdaugh is seen through the iron fence outside the courthouse as he is led back to jail at the end of the day.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Published
    17 Images

    Photo Gallery: See photos from day 11 of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Photo Gallery: See photos from day 11 of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial
  • Journalists line up with cameras on a sidewalk.
  • Spectators line up early outside the Colleton County courthouse, seeking a seat inside the courtroom to witness the trial.
  • A man in a button-down shirt is escorted out of a police vehicle by officers.
  • Four people walk outside, into a courthouse.
  • Spectators sit in a courtroom gallery.
  • Two men read a piece of paper in a courtroom.
  • A woman and man examine paperwork while in a courtroom.
  • A man takes an oath inside a courtroom.
  • People evacuate a courthouse.
  • People evacuate a courthouse.
  • People evacuate a courthouse.
  • A bomb squad officer leans up against a car.
  • A man in a dress shirt is escorted out of a police van.
  • Four people walk outside of a courthouse.
  • Three men speak inside a courtroom.
  • A woman sits on the witness stand inside a courtroom.
  • A man is escorted out of a courthouse by police.
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 17