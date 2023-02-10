Alex Murdaugh confronted Mallory Beach family lawyer over Paul Murdaugh boat crash lawsuit

Alex Murdaugh's No. 1 priority was his family, witness testifies

On cross-examination, Alex Murdaugh's lead defense lawyer, Jim Griffin, questioned attorney Chris Wilson.

Wilson and Alex had been close for decades and both attended University of South Carolina Law School.

"Would you agree Alex’s number one priority was his family?" Griffin asked Wilson.

"Yes, it appeared that way to me.”

Wilson said Alex always answered his phone if Paul, Buster or Maggie Murdaugh called him.

Alex is accused of gunning down his youngest son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, June 7, 2021, to prevent his financial crimes from coming to light.

A week before the slayings, Wilson attended Alex's birthday party at the family's Edisto Beach house. He described the convivial atmosphere.

"Were Alex and Maggie getting along?" asked Griffin.

"Yes," Wilson replied.

He said they appeared to have a good relationship and were warm and generous.

“They were great to my children and seemed to welcome my children into their house and did the same for Paul and Buster’s friends,” he added.