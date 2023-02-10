Alex Murdaugh confronted Mallory Beach family lawyer over Paul Murdaugh boat crash lawsuit
Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer, assistant prosecutor and scion of a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty, is on trial for the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
incoming update…
On cross-examination, Alex Murdaugh's lead defense lawyer, Jim Griffin, questioned attorney Chris Wilson.
Wilson and Alex had been close for decades and both attended University of South Carolina Law School.
"Would you agree Alex’s number one priority was his family?" Griffin asked Wilson.
"Yes, it appeared that way to me.”
Wilson said Alex always answered his phone if Paul, Buster or Maggie Murdaugh called him.
Alex is accused of gunning down his youngest son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, June 7, 2021, to prevent his financial crimes from coming to light.
A week before the slayings, Wilson attended Alex's birthday party at the family's Edisto Beach house. He described the convivial atmosphere.
"Were Alex and Maggie getting along?" asked Griffin.
"Yes," Wilson replied.
He said they appeared to have a good relationship and were warm and generous.
“They were great to my children and seemed to welcome my children into their house and did the same for Paul and Buster’s friends,” he added.
Will Loving testified last week that his friend, Paul Murdaugh, sent him a Snapchat video at 7:56 p.m., about an hour before he was killed.
Alex Murdaugh is seen wearing a blue shirt and long khaki pants. He and his son, Paul, can be heard laughing about a poorly planted tree in the clip played for jurors.
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Loving to describe Alex's clothes in the footage -- including his shoes.
Prosecutors say an hour later, Alex gunned down Paul and his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, to prevent his alleged financial crimes from coming to light.
Two hours after the Snapchat recording, Alex called 911 at 10:06 p.m. to report that his wife and son were "badly shot."
In his videotaped interview with investigators, Alex is wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, indicating he had changed his clothes since the 7:56 p.m. Snapchat video.
At one point during cross-examination, Loving glowingly described the father and son's relationship. "It kind of seemed like he was the apple of his eye,” Loving said.
In addition to the Snapchat video, Paul also recorded a cellphone video that prosecutors say places Alex at the scene three minutes before the murders.
Paul Murdaugh was 22 when he and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were shot to death near the dog kennels on the family's sprawling hunting estate in Islantdon, South Carolina.
His father, Alex Murdaugh, is on trial for their murders accused of executing his wife with a rifle and gunning down his son with a shotgun.
Paul was at the helm of his father’s boat in February 2019 when he crashed into a bridge, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injuring four others.
He was charged with three felony counts of boating under the influence. Paul had used his mother’s credit card and his older brother Buster Murdaugh’s ID to buy alcohol for the excursion.
The Murdaugh family was hit with a wrongful death suit that threatened to expose Alex’s decade-long schemes to steal from his law firm and clients.
Three days after Paul’s murder, a hearing in the boat wreck case to determine whether Alex would have to disclose his financial records was canceled.
Several witnesses have described Paul as an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and roaming the family’s 1,700 acre property.
"Paul’s just a really fun guy," his friend, William McElveen, testified. "The life of the party kind of guy. Everybody that really knew him loved him. Just a great guy."
While Alex Murdaugh’s net worth may have at one point been in the millions, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer’s current ledger is unknown.
Alex is charged with 99 financial crimes alleging he stole more than $9 million going back more than a decade.
Palmetto State Bank CEO and President Jan Malinowski testified Friday that Alex owed the bank $4.2 million as of August 2021.
Prosecutors have argued that Alex was "burning through cash like crazy" and "extremely leveraged,” which they allege was part of his motive in the murders of his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie.
In the financial crimes indictments, Alex allegedly embezzled funds from multiple clients who employed the services of his personal injury law firm and used those funds for personal use.
Alex was once a successful attorney and one of the biggest producers at the law firm founded by his great-grandfather then known as Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick , according to trial testimony.
He and his wife owned a home in Edisto Beach, South Carolina — an island south of Charleston — that went up for sale in 2022 and received an all-cash offer of $955,000 in April, according to The Island Packet.
The family’s primary residence, a 1,700-acre hunting property known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, was owned by Maggie. The estate was listed for $3.9 million in 2022.
Other than property, Alex’s assets reportedly include three bank accounts totaling about $10,000, a retirement account worth about $2.1 million, an IRA fund worth between $350,000 and $400,000 and more real estate, according to the Greenville News, citing South Carolina attorneys John Thomas Lay and Peter McCoy, who control the former lawyer’s assets.
Jan Malinowski, CEO of Palmetto State Bank, testified again on Thursday that Alex Murdaugh owed the bank $4.2 million as of August 2021.
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte, a friend of Alex's, was convicted for helping Alex Murdaugh steal from clients of his law firm, then called Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED). Laffitte plans to appeal the conviction.
Prosecutors are arguing that Alex’s motive behind the murders of his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie, in June 2021 related to his financial crimes that were coming into the spotlight around that time.
The state alleges that Alex was so deep in financial trouble, he killed his wife and son in an effort to divert attention away from his alleged theft of an estimated $9 million.
Mark Tinsley, a South Carolina attorney representing the family of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who died in an accident on the Murdaugh family's boat in 2019, on Thursday testified that her family was concerned about a cover-up in the case.
The Beach family sued the Murdaughs after the fatal crash in which Paul Murdaugh drove friends around in his family's boat while drinking along the South Carolina coast before it crashed into a bridge near Parris Island.
After the incident, the deceased victim's distraught mother, Renee Beach, wanted to go down to the Archer Creek Bridge in Beaufort, South Carolina, where her daughter died, but the scene was cordoned off, Tinsley said.
"After the boat crash, law enforcement had a...rope up. Yellow flag. Yellow tape. ... And so, Ms. Beach wanted to go down to see where her daughter had died," Tinsley testified Thursday afternoon. "She wasn't allowed to go down to the bridge. She was told it was a crime scene. She couldn't go down there."
But then she saw the Murdaugh family welcomed to the crime scene, the attorney said.
"Almost immediately thereafter, a car pulled up driven by Alex's wife...[Alex's wife] was in the front seat, and they were waved down to the crime scene," Tinsley testified. "That caused [Renee Beach] a great amount of distress. ... That day, I got involved."
Alex's father, Randolph Murdaugh III, was the top prosecutor overseeing South Carolina's Lowcountry until 2005 – including Beaufort County, where the accident occurred. The family wielded enormous influence in the region.
"My concern was that it was going to get covered up," Tinsley said.
Defense attorney Phillip Barber objected to the statement, which the judge sustained.
Read more about the Murdaugh boat crash here.
Mark Tinsley, a South Carolina attorney representing the family of deceased 19-year-old Mallory Beach, testified Thursday that Alex Murdaugh confronted him after he took up the Beach family's case against his family.
Tinsley filed a lawsuit against the Murdaughs in March 2019 after Mallory Beach died aboard the Murdaugh family's boat, which Paul was driving while intoxicated before it crashed into a bridge off Parris Island in February 2019.
"I thought we were friends," Alex texted Tinsley after the attorney decided to take up the case.
Alex was formerly an attorney at his family's century-old personal injury law firm, then known as Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), before he resigned under the pressure of his alleged financial crimes in September 2021.
The family held a strong grip on the prosecutor's office for decades.
His great-grandfather founded the firm in 1910 and then became the region's top prosecutor in 1920. Alex's father, Randolph Murdaugh III, was the top prosecutor overseeing the same region – including Beaufort County, where the accident occurred – until 2005.
Alex's only living son recently settled the Beach suit in an agreement to give up the majority of his late mother's approximately $5 million estate.
Live Coverage begins here