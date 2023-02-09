Go Back
    Photo Gallery: See photos from day 12 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

  • A bomb squad officer stands outside of a courthouse.
    A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Officer stands outside of the Colleton County Courthouse this morning.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • People lined up outside the courthouse
    People are coming from all around to vie for a seat in the courtroom for the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • A man is escorted into a courthouse by police.
    Alex Murdaugh seems to be in a jovial mood as he is let out of the transport van.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A group of four people walk outside of a courthouse.
    Lynn Murdaugh, John Murdaugh, Brooklynn White and Buster Murdaugh (L-R) arrive.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Two men examine paperwork inside a courtroom.
    Alex Murdaugh listens to his friend Chris Wilson's testimony.
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • Man mask gasping facial expressiom
    Michael "Tony" Satterfield talks with his attorney Eric Bland.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A judge watches as a man administers an oath in a courtroom.
    Judge Clifton Newman watches at Chris Wilson gives his witness oath.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man testifies on the witness stand in a trial.
    Prosecutor Creighton Waters asks questions to Chris Wilson.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man looks on during testimony inside a courtroom.
    Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions Chris Wilson.
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • A promissory note is shown as evidence in a trial.
    A promise note between Chris Wilson and Alex Murdaugh for full payment is presented in court.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man wipes away a tear inside a courtroom.
    Alex Murdaugh wipes away a tear, he and his attorney Dick Harpootlian listen to Chris Wilson’s testimony. 
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man reads from paperwork on the witness stand in a trial.
    Defense attorney Phillip Barber cross-examines Dwight Falkofske, FBI electronics engineer.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • Close up of a hand on a desk holding glasses
    Prosecutor Creighton Waters holds his folding reading glasses on a podium.
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • Text messages shown as evidence inside a courtroom.
    A text message between Chris Wilson and Alex Murdaugh is presented in court.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man and a woman walk outside of a courthouse.
    Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White return from lunch.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Prosecutor John Conrad listens to testimony from FBI Agent Dwight Falkofske.
    Prosecutor John Conrad listens to testimony from FBI Agent Dwight Falkofske.
  • Close-up of Alex Murdaugh's face looking downward, intently
    Alex Murdaugh looks down intently during the proceedings.
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • A man is escorted out of a courthouse by police.
    Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse at the end of day 12.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
