Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Photo Gallery: See photos from day 12 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
- A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Officer stands outside of the Colleton County Courthouse this morning.read more
- People are coming from all around to vie for a seat in the courtroom for the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.read more
- Alex Murdaugh seems to be in a jovial mood as he is let out of the transport van.read more
- Lynn Murdaugh, John Murdaugh, Brooklynn White and Buster Murdaugh (L-R) arrive.read more
- Alex Murdaugh listens to his friend Chris Wilson's testimony.read more
- Michael "Tony" Satterfield talks with his attorney Eric Bland.read more
- Judge Clifton Newman watches at Chris Wilson gives his witness oath.read more
- Prosecutor Creighton Waters asks questions to Chris Wilson.read more
- Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions Chris Wilson.read more
- A promise note between Chris Wilson and Alex Murdaugh for full payment is presented in court.read more
- Alex Murdaugh wipes away a tear, he and his attorney Dick Harpootlian listen to Chris Wilson’s testimony.read more
- Defense attorney Phillip Barber cross-examines Dwight Falkofske, FBI electronics engineer.read more
- Prosecutor Creighton Waters holds his folding reading glasses on a podium.read more
- A text message between Chris Wilson and Alex Murdaugh is presented in court.read more
- Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White return from lunch.read more
- Prosecutor John Conrad listens to testimony from FBI Agent Dwight Falkofske.read more
- Alex Murdaugh looks down intently during the proceedings.read more
- Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse at the end of day 12.read more
Photo Gallery: See photos from day 12 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
Move Forward
- Photo Gallery: See photos from day 12 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial