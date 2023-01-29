Snapchat video in Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial is the 'strongest evidence' for prosecution: Nancy Grace

One detective who testified in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial claimed there was no visible blood on him the night his son and wife were tragically shot and killed in the family's hunting lodge back in 2021.

But Fox Nation host Nancy Grace was quick to note that, although there may not have been enough blood on him visible to the naked eye, further testing revealed otherwise on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"I see where the defense is headed, because when you look at Alex Murdaugh, the night of the murders, when the SLED South Carolina law enforcement division and other law enforcement got there, it looked like he was wearing a clean shirt, a clean t-shirt, although he was sweating profusely, but there was no sweat on the shirt," Grace told Will Cain on Sunday.

"But then when you take the shirt for testing under a microscope, there appears to be very fine blood spatter, which is invisible to the naked eye, and that's why we do ballistics and blood spatter test," she continued.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son Paul on June 7, 2021, at the family's "Moselle" estate.

His lawyer, Jim Griffin, questioned a detective who was at the scene that night during the trial testimony, asking her if she believed he was capable of gunning down his child.

"In your mind's eye that night on June 7th, did he look like someone had just blown his son's head off, spatter going everywhere?" he asked.

"Again, I can't say that for sure," Laura Rutland, with the Colleton County sheriff's office, responded. "A lot of it, a lot of things would come into play to affect that."

This comes after a South Carolina judge ordered the state to overturn communications related to the blood-spatter analysis last month, in which the defense alleges the findings were changed to provide "false testimony."

Oklahoma-based forensics expert Tom Bevel concluded that the T-shirt is "stained with high-velocity blood spatter resulting from shooting Maggie and Paul."

In a Feb. 4, 2022, draft report, Bevel allegedly wrote that "the stains on the white T-shirt are consistent with transfers and not back spatter from a bullet wound," according to the filing.

Under pressure from investigators , Murdaugh's lawyers allege that Bevel changed his findings and concluded that there was no "possible way those stains could have been created other than spatter from shooting Paul with a shotgun."

Grace, who will be in the courtroom during the murder trial this week, will be providing live coverage and offering new details on the grisly case.

Her Fox Nation special, ‘Murdaugh Family Murders: A Timeline,’ which is now available for streaming, details the timeline and key details in the tragic case.

"I really want to look at the witnesses in person because I can always tell a lot, and I think the jury can, too, when you gauge the witness in person - the way they're acting, the way they're looking, a million little things," Grace said. "He also told cops that he took the pulse, that he touched the victims, but the shirt was clean, his hands are clean, yet they were covered in blood. So how does that happen?"



Grace added that the real key to cracking this case is a mysterious Snapchat video that his son Paul took shortly before he was killed.

"I think the strongest evidence for the state so far is a Snapchat video his son took about 4 minutes going toward the window of the murders, and Alex Murdaugh was in that Snapchat video," she said.

The prosecution asked the judge to summon a Snapchat representative to testify in the trial, alleging the video has critical clues to unravel the investigation.

"Amongst other things, critical to the case is a video sent out to several friends at approximately 7:56 p.m. on the night of the murders," wrote Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters in a petition to secure the attendance of a Snapchat witness. "The contents of this video is [sic] important to proving the State's case in chief."



Murdaugh, who has pleaded not guilty to the slayings, could face life behind bars if convicted. The trial is set to resume Monday.