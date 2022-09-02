2022 midterm election news and updates from the campaign trail

Biden frames November elections as 'battle' for democracy in campaign-style Philadelphia speech

President Biden delivered a scathing speech at the historic Independence Hall in Philadelphia Thursday night, framing the 2022 midterms as a "battle" for the heart and soul of democracy.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards," Biden said, referring to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. "Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love," he added.

The campaign-style speech came with a call to action from Biden when he said the way to fight "MAGA Republicans" was to "vote, vote, vote."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called the setting for the speech "wildly inappropriate" on America's Newsroom with Dana Perino Friday morning, and said one aspect of Biden's address was particularly concerning.

"Most worrisome, having Marines standing behind him in which he's engaging in political attacks on the 74 million Americans who voted for Republicans in the last election," Cotton said.

But the strategy, Cotton added, was all Biden had left to campaign on going into the midterm elections, where Republicans are considered to have a strong shot at taking back control of Congress.

"What would you expect Joe Biden to talk about? He can't run on his own record. Congressmen and senators can't defend the Democratic record. Think about what he didn't say last night. He didn't say anything about his student loan bailout from last week," Cotton said.

