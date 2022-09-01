2022 midterm election news and updates as Biden hits the campaign trail

Biden expected to paint political opponents as enemies of democracy in Thursday speech

President Biden will likely target Republicans during a Thursday speech from outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

Biden delivered a dark warning ahead of the 2020 election, painting the presidential race as a battle for the "soul of the nation."

The White House called the Thursday address "a Primetime Speech on the Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation."

The president hinted at the tone and substance of his Thursday speech during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where he suggested Republicans were against the rule of law.

"You hear some of my friends in the other team talking about political violence and how it’s necessary," the president said. "No one should be encouraged to use political violence."

Biden has increased his inflammatory rhetoric in recent weeks, accusing Republicans of becoming the party of "semi-fascism" at a Maryland event. He also said the GOP and former President Trump threatened not only "personal rights and economic security, they're a threat to our very democracy."

Read more from Fox News' Haris Alic: Biden expected to deliver dark remarks Thursday portraying his political opposition as a threat to democracy