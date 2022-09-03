Massachusetts primary election results 2022: Republicans and Democrats vote on nominees for governor, US House
Polls in Massachusetts close at 8 PM Eastern
Massachusetts holds primary elections Tuesday, with Republican and Democratic voters select nominees among the candidates for governor and U.S. House.
The winners of each party primary will appear on the ballot in the midterm elections Nov. 8.
