Planned Parenthood spent nearly $4 million against 'extreme' Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

Planned Parenthood has spent almost $4 million in advertisements against Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz during the 2022 election cycle, so far, in their "all in" attempt to defeat pro-life midterm candidates this fall.

According to Open Secrets, Planned Parenthood spent $3,780,878 against Oz in his race against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for the open Pennsylvania Senate in 2022, in hopes of highlighting Oz's pro-life position will hurt his campaign.

Olivia Cappello, of Planned Parenthood Votes, told Fox News Digital they invested the large amount of funds in an effort to take down Oz because they see him as against the majority of voters' opinion on abortion.

"Mehmet Oz doesn't represent Pennsylvanians — in fact, he's at odds with the nearly 9 in 10 Keystone state voters who believe abortion should be legal," Cappello said. "Planned Parenthood Votes is all in to defeat candidates across the country who, like Oz, are ready to take away people's right to decide what is best for their own bodies, lives, and futures. That includes significant investments in races up and down the ballot, from Arizona to Pennsylvania to Georgia."

Planned Parenthood said they are targeting candidates in three other key midterm states: Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The group gave $112,913 in support of Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., $52,108 to support Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and $2,508 for Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

Despite political spending in other races, the pro-abortion group invested more against Oz than any other midterm GOP candidate this year, spending only $1,413 against Adam Laxalt, the Nevada GOP Senate candidate, and $183 against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is running against Warnock in one of the most heated Senate races this year.

One of Planned Parenthood ads depicts Oz as an "extreme" Republican and pro-life candidate, claiming that he "wants to make abortion a crime in Pennsylvania."

Despite claims that he supports no exceptions for abortion, Brittany Yanick, spokesperson for Oz, told Fox News Digital, "Dr. Oz is pro-life and supports exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. It's quite the contrast from John Fetterman who supports abortion up until the moment of birth."

Fetterman is open about his pro-abortion position, but refuses to say if he supports any limitations, including up until the moment of birth. Fetterman vowed to vote for the Women's Health Protection Act if elected in November, a legislation that would allow abortions "without limitation" after the point of "fetal viability" — meaning after the fetus could survive outside the womb.

When asked by Fox News Digital if he supported any limitations, including partial birth abortion, Fetterman spokesperson Joe Calvello said that the Supreme Court should not have overturned Roe v. Wade and that his opponent Oz supports abortion without exceptions.

"John has been clear that he believes that the Supreme Court and Republicans should have left Roe the hell alone, and the whole point is that these decisions should be between a woman, her doctor, and a God if she prays to one — not politicians. Dr. Oz, on the other hand, said he supports banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. These dangerous views are deeply out of step with the people of Pennsylvania."

During the 2020 election cycle, Planned Parenthood spent $45 million, but aims to spend a record-breaking $50 million on the upcoming midterm elections in an effort to prop up pro-choice candidates at the state- and federal-level.

In June, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, declaring that abortion is unconstitutional and returned the power back to the states to place any further bans on abortion.