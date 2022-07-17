Wife of former Green Beret writes children's book about bravery, courage and compassion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new children's book, "It IS Up to You," by a mom and former teacher Julie Golsteyn, "is a love letter filled with inspirational guidance for children," according to its Amazon description.

"It celebrates a comprehensive collection of character traits that parents seek to instill in their children: being truthful, brave, courageous, patient, self-confident and compassionate."

Such traits couldn't be more necessary today in a tough and troubled world.

Speaking on Sunday morning on "Fox & Friends Weekend" about the new book, Golsteyn explained what she went through as she spent years fighting for her husband, decorated former Green Beret Matt Golsteyn — who was ultimately pardoned by former President Donald Trump after Golsteyn was charged with an alleged war crime.

The family called the case against Golsteyn a "complete set-up," a "farce" and a "kangaroo court."

Golsteyn was charged with premeditated murder in the 2010 death of a suspected Taliban bomb maker, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

It was the second time the Army had investigated the case after an earlier probe didn't find sufficient evidence to bring charges.

"I decided to focus on people who did step up and do the right thing."

A second investigation began in 2016 and Golsteyn was charged in December 2018. He faced life in prison if convicted and was stripped of his Special Forces tab and Silver Star award for valor.

Julie Golsteyn said she took lessons from her life experiences to inspire others — both kids and parents — and included them in "It IS Up to You."

"I decided to focus on people who did step up and do the right thing," she said, speaking to co-host Pete Hegseth on Sunday, July 17, 2022 — including "President Trump, and all of the supporters that we had."

She added that many people "saw that something was wrong and had the moral courage to stand up in the face of the moral cowardice of the people who should've done something."

A portion of her book reads: "I will not lie, you may even lose friends / But trust me, it's worth it when it all ends / You'll actually find so many others like you / Those who will stand up for truth and are glad that they do."

Hegseth noted that parents need to be very intentional about they put in front of their children today.

Golestyn agreed, adding about her book, "This isn't political. It's just a timely and timeless lesson that really everybody can use."

She and her family live in northern Virginia.

The book is written in rhyme and was published by Blue Balloon Books on June 14, 2022.

