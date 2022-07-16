Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Trendy toys that aren't for tots: Beatles Magna-tiles and a lot more for grownups

Toys for grownups took center stage during a 'Fox and Friends Weekend' segment on Saturday

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
Adults are buying these toys for themselves, not their kids: Toy trends specialist

Adults are buying these toys for themselves, not their kids: Toy trends specialist

Toy Association toy trends specialist Jennifer Lynch shows ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts the variety of toys that are designed and marketed for grown-ups.

Still pining for The Beatles after all these years?

You are not alone, clearly!

Toys for grownups are now "a thing" — and one of the hot items for the "older set" is a package of Magna-tiles for long-time Beatles lovers called The Beatles Collection.

SUMMER FUN IN THE YARD: TRY THESE 14 OUTDOOR GAMES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

During a segment on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday morning, toy trend specialist Jennifer Lynch shared the news that classic toys are helping those ages 18 and up "zen out" in stressful times and appeal to their inner child.

This iconic cover of The Beatles' 1969 "Abbey Road" album can now be built with Magna-tiles for adults. 

Among the toys to help adults relax and have some downtime is an option for car lovers. 

The Lego Daytona Ferrari SP3, for example, is an "advanced build" with 3,778 pieces.

And it comes with movable parts to boot. It helps capture all of the details of the Ferrari Daytona 5

AMERICA'S ATTICS, BASEMENTS AND GARAGES ARE FILLED WITH TREASURES

At nearly $400, it's definitely "cheaper than a real Ferrari," said Lynch.

The Beatles Collection from Magna-tiles allows fans to explore the Fab Four's album covers. 

The Beatles pose for a portrait, circa 1962 — (left to right) Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Grownups can capture their undying interest in the Fab Four with a new "adult-aimed" Magna-tile set.

"This is really perfect for Beatles fans," she said, showing off an "Abbey Road" album cover display made completed of Magna-tiles.

"It's a really great option for adult collectors to kind of share in their fandom with their own kids," said Lynch.

She also showed off a "Golden Girls" Little People Collectors Set — as well as a "Stranger Things" Lite Brite set.

The four "Golden Girls" are captured in a Little People Collectors Set aimed at adults who adored (and still adore) the TV show.

The four "Golden Girls" are captured in a Little People Collectors Set aimed at adults who adored (and still adore) the TV show. (Getty Images)

"You can actually recreate some of the moments from the TV series," she said.

THE ICONIC CHILDHOOD TOYS THAT DEBUTED THE DECADE YOU WERE BORN

In addition, she showed off a collection of scooters for adults, including a brand from Razor that go get up to 18 mph. 

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.