What determines the size of our feet? Here's what goes into it — and what can change it

Your feet take you everywhere in life.

So if you’ve ever wondered what determines your foot size, here's a "best foot forward," thanks to input from a doctor of podiatric medicine, and more.

Read on to learn the "toe-tal" facts about why people have different shoe sizes.

What determines foot size?

There are several different factors that determine foot size.

HOW DO WE GET OUR EYE COLOR? A GENETICS EXPERT REVEALS THE FASCINATING TRUTH

"Genetics does play a role in this," Timothy J. Miller, DPM, FACFAS, a podiatrist with Sunshine Ankle and Foot Experts in Orlando, Florida, told Fox News Digital.

Yet that's "not the only determining factor," he added. "Your lifestyle, including medical history, choices in shoes, activity level and injury history all play a part in determining the size and shape of your feet."

Are there traits that come from a particular parent regarding foot size?

There aren't specific traits that come from a particular parent regarding foot size, but Miller said the size of your parents' feet is a good indication of what your foot size will be.

Still, keep in mind the science isn’t conclusive regarding traits that are passed from parent to child, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Your "phenotype" is the expression of your genes in determining your physical and mental traits — while your "genotype" (your genetic makeup) is the specific traits you inherit from each parent, said Miller.

KIDS' SLEEP PROBLEMS COULD BE INHERITED, NEW RESEARCH SUGGESTS

"Even though you have a genotype that is 50% of your mother and 50% of your father, the phenotype is the expression of those genes. This is why you may resemble one parent over the other, even if your genotype is split evenly," Miller said.

What else impacts foot size?

In addition, there are surprising factors that can also influence your foot size.

"People who walk predominately barefoot tend to have larger feet due to adaptation," Miller noted.

Regarding your medical history, diseases that deal with muscles, tendons and ligaments may cause your feet to grow larger or stay smaller, he said.

And injuries could be a cause of larger than usual feet, said Miller.

"Fractures and dislocations can change the shape of the bone and joints, thus causing your feet to become a different shape and size," he said.

Does weight affect foot size?

Yes, weight does affect your foot size.

"The more you weigh, the more stress and strain your feet and ankle and legs undergo," Miller pointed out.

ASK A DOC: 'CAN WARMING MY FEET REALLY HELP ME SLEEP BETTER?'

Due to this, your muscles, bone, tendons and ligaments must adapt and get stronger to support your weight, he said.

"Usually, the more you weigh, the bigger your feet can become," he added. There is a limit, though.

"Your feet won't grow rapidly as they do in childhood, but a 1/2 size to a full size bigger in shoe wear is typical," said Miller.

Does gender affect shoe size?

Miller indicated that men usually have longer feet due to the higher level of growth hormones and testosterone when compared to women.

He also reported that "women typically have wider feet due to adaptation in different shoe gear."

Our feet are getting bigger

In the U.S., the average shoe size is getting larger.

Thirty years ago, the most popular shoe sizes for men and women were 9.5 and 7.5, respectively, said Healthline.

Today, the most common shoe sizes are 10.5 for men and 8.5 for women, Healthline also said.

"This may be related to the increase in overweight and obese individuals," said the same source.

So be sure to get regularly fit for shoes.

To be sure you’re putting best food forward, an annual foot health check is important.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Your health provider can identify conditions like diabetes or circulatory problems by looking at your feet, or treat common problems like corns, cracked skin and ingrown toenails, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Keeping active is also always a good foot strategy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Feet-friendly activities like walking, riding a bike or swimming keep your feet healthy and your blood flowing.

Be sure to check with a health care professional about which activities are best for you and any you should avoid, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends.