Tips from a wedding photographer for do's and don'ts, from booking to your big day

A good wedding photographer will be able to beautifully encapsulate the moments, big and small, of the happy day.

Every wedding photographer is going to have his or her own approach to capturing weddings.

Since all photographers have their own unique styles, doing diligent research and deep dives into photographers' work can give you an idea of whether they could be a potentially good match to shoot your big day.

Your wedding photos are prints you'll look back on in the years to come.

One wedding photographer spoke to Fox News Digital about her tips for couples, from the booking process to the big day.

Do: Find a photographer whose approach aligns with your vision

Photographers all have their own styles and techniques for shooting a wedding. Looking through a wedding photographer's gallery can help you get a good idea of the person's shooting style.

When searching for a photographer to shoot your wedding, it's vital that everyone is on the same page. During the booking process, just as you will have questions for your potential photographer, this person will likely have questions for you, too.

"As much as it's important for the client to interview the photographer, it's just as important for the photographer to also interview the client," Kristin Piteo, a U.S. and Europe-based wedding photographer told Fox News Digital.

"I think in the booking process, it's important to make sure that you're aligned with the same vision of approach, artistic views and overall essence of the day."

Many wedding photographers have questionnaires for potential clients to fill out prior to their first call. This is to make sure the client and couple are a potential good fit for each other before getting too deep into the booking process.

Piteo shared that some questions asked on her questionnaire are the date, venue, wedding investment, whether the couple has a wedding planner, plus mood and inspiration.

Piteo also noted that couples should ask potential photographers to see their galleries and about their experience in the field.

Do: Develop a relationship with your photographer before the big day

Your wedding photographer is going to be part of one of the most important days of your life. They are going to be there for all the moments, big and small, that are part of your wedding day.

As a couple, you'll want to feel comfortable with your photographer in order to get authentic, beautiful photos. Piteo spoke about the importance of building a relationship with her clients before the big day.

"I find that my work is really inspirational to my clients because I have a way of creating a space of comfortability and allowing my clients to be vulnerable," Piteo said.

"I show up on the day, and I want to make sure that I feel like a friend, I feel like somebody you've known for a long time, and I do this because the intention behind my photos is to have a feeling and to embody the essence and the personalities of my couples."

"The reason I'm able to do that is from inception of booking, I make sure that I build a relationship with them, whether that be via social media, phone calls or texting. I try to be an aid to them in the process and through being that person to them, we obviously end up developing some sort of deep friendship outside just being their photographer," Piteo continued.

Do: Book a photographer whose photos make you feel something

There is a client for every photographer and a photographer for every client, according to Piteo. Finding that perfect partnership can be tricky.

This all begins with combing through photographers' galleries and wedding websites to find work that speaks to you and your partner.

"I think when couples are looking for a photographer, really go with what your intuition is telling you. … If you feel something from the images, then that should mean a lot. Go ahead and book a call and see what that looks like," Piteo noted.

"That's my biggest advice. Just make sure that whoever you choose resonates with you because that is the person that's in charge of documenting one of the most important days of your life."

Do: Be present in the moment

There's an abundance of stressors that can come up during a wedding day. Avoid letting these stressors overtake what the day is about. Don't lose sight of what you are celebrating.

"I think a huge mistake on the wedding day is not being present and letting the outside stressors of what's going on in the background affect the clarity of your wedding day," Piteo said.

"I've seen couples being taken away from the day."

If you feel yourself getting overwhelmed throughout the day, take a step back, a deep breath and focus in on the love you share with your partner.

This is an occasion you'll want to look back on as a day full of happiness and love, not stress and worry.

Don't: Spend time writing an extensive shot list

Unless you have requests for specific family photos or a very small detail that a photographer should know about, as long as you've hired someone you trust, an extensive shot list isn't necessary.

There are so many other things you need to plan for leading up to your big day. Take the shot list off your plate by letting your trust lie with the photographer.

"I don't particularly work off shot lists because it kind of takes me away from being in the moment on the wedding day. Unless there's something very in particular, like, 'Oh, I'm wearing my grandmother's ring, I want to make sure that I get a photo of me wearing my grandmother's ring,' something like that I want to be brought to my attention. Other than that, you chose your photographer because you trust them and you like their work and you've invested in them," said Piteo.

"I would say the only time a shot list would come into play is for anything that's out of the ordinary or family photos or something like that."

Don't: Underestimate the importance of your photographer on your wedding day

Your photographer is tasked with an enormous responsibility. Don't underestimate the importance of a photographer on your wedding day. Hire someone who is well-qualified to take on the task and will be able to artistically document your wedding day.

"I think a mistake that couples can make when looking for or booking a photographer is maybe not realizing the importance of what your photographer is capable of," Piteo said.

"I've seen it before, where couples say, 'Oh, we're just going to go with a family friend route' or 'We're going to go through this or that' — and they're not really understanding the level of importance of what the documentation of their wedding day means. I think that that could be a mistake."

Don't: Wait until the last minute to book your photographer

Don't make the mistake of waiting until the last minute to get your photographer booked. Getting a photographer locked in should be one of the first vendors you secure.

If you wait until closer to your wedding date to hire a photographer, your top choices will likely be booked already.

Piteo said that the wedding planner, venue and photographer are the three vendors you want to book first. She noted that she's seen couples book these three in different orders, but getting these locked in early is vital.

"It's very important because the wedding industry these days is very aggressive in the bookings. So, for example, 2024 is completely booked and 2025 is starting to fill up," Piteo said.

"So, if you want the vendors that align with you and that really inspire you, I would say that very early on in the wedding process, you should start looking at who you want to book for those."

