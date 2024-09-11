Travelers to these popular islands may soon face a tax, plus the history behind an iconic NYC sandwich

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

COMBATING CROWDS – Officials in Greece are planning to impose a tax for cruise ship visitors who are traveling to the islands of Mykonos and Santorini during the peak summer season. Continue reading...

HONORING HEROES – The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project is celebrating one decade of giving back to America’s heroes. The musician's manager, David Corlew, reflects on the past 10 years and the annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards. Continue reading...

ICONIC FLAVOR – New York City corned beef sandwiches tell a salty tale of American immigrant success. Continue reading...

HOME SWEET HOME – Six items that will increase your home's curb appeal. Continue reading...

COMFORT FOOD – Try this creamy Cajun shrimp over pasta for a flavor-packed meal at home with family and friends. Continue reading…

'UNLUCKIEST WOMAN' – Dayna Wyland of Lake Arrowhead, California, told Fox News Digital that she headed to Las Vegas after evacuating from the devastating wildfires. She has survived other natural disasters, which once had the media dubbing her the "unluckiest woman." Continue reading...

ODD FINDS – Hotels.com has released a new travel report that reveals the most common and surprising items left behind by hotel guests. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

