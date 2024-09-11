Expand / Collapse search
Travelers to these popular islands may soon face a tax, plus the history behind an iconic NYC sandwich

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
greece tourism

Visiting Santorini or Mykonos in Greece could start costing you a little extra as government officials devise a strategy to curb overtourism on the islands. (iStock)

COMBATING CROWDS – Officials in Greece are planning to impose a tax for cruise ship visitors who are traveling to the islands of Mykonos and Santorini during the peak summer season. Continue reading...

HONORING HEROES – The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project is celebrating one decade of giving back to America’s heroes. The musician's manager, David Corlew, reflects on the past 10 years and the annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards. Continue reading...

ICONIC FLAVOR – New York City corned beef sandwiches tell a salty tale of American immigrant success. Continue reading...

corned beef sandwich

Born in brine and bounded by rye, the layers of corned beef serve as pages that tell the delicious story of the American experience. (Kerry J. Byrne/Fox News Digital)

HOME SWEET HOME – Six items that will increase your home's curb appeal. Continue reading...

COMFORT FOOD – Try this creamy Cajun shrimp over pasta for a flavor-packed meal at home with family and friends. Continue reading…

'UNLUCKIEST WOMAN' – Dayna Wyland of Lake Arrowhead, California, told Fox News Digital that she headed to Las Vegas after evacuating from the devastating wildfires. She has survived other natural disasters, which once had the media dubbing her the "unluckiest woman." Continue reading...

California wildfires unluckiest woman

Dayna Wyland, a Lake Arrowhead, California, resident who has been called the "unluckiest woman," says she has seen her fair share of natural disasters and is currently on the move evacuating from devastating wildfires. (Getty Images, Dayna Wyland)

ODD FINDS – Hotels.com has released a new travel report that reveals the most common and surprising items left behind by hotel guests. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

daily crossword puzzle split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

