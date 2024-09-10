Charlie Daniels ‘would be proud’ as nonprofit marks 10 years of helping America’s veterans

The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project is celebrating one decade of giving back to America’s heroes.

Country music icon Charlie Daniels of The Charlie Daniels Band was known for demonstrating his strong patriotism.

In 2014, Daniels started his own nonprofit organization, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, to support U.S. military veterans and first responders.

US VETERANS DEMAND FIXES FOR HOMELESSNESS, HEALTH CARE CRISES FROM FUTURE ADMINISTRATION, POLL FINDS

Now, 10 years later, the project has raised about $4 million for the cause, forming relationships with various veteran-advocacy organizations across the country.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Daniels’ longtime manager, David Corlew, said he assumed the late musician — who died in July 2020 — would be pleased with how his team, including his wife Hazel Daniels, has continued to carry out the project.

"We offer support for the return, rehabilitation and reintegration back into civilian life for veterans and first responders."

"I think he would be proud that we were able to continue the mission and have broadened it to where we have more time, more individuals who want to help," said Corlew, who spent 47 years working for Daniels, from 1973 until the day he passed away.

NEW JERSEY MAN WALKS ACROSS US TO RAISE NEARLY $100K FOR HOMELESS VETERANS: ‘RESPECT AND REVERENCE’

Even though Daniels is "not here in body, he is spiritually a part of this," Corlew added.

"It’s his influence and his love for the veteran community and first responder community, and just being a great patriot, that's the reason we're here," he said. "For no other reason but Charlie's vision."

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Corlew, who is the president and COO of the Journey Home Project, helped start the organization 10 years ago alongside Daniels to address the need for veteran support and to identify other organizations that "do good work."

"We offer support for the return, rehabilitation and reintegration back into civilian life for veterans and first responders," he told Fox News Digital.

VET WHO LOST MILITARY ‘BROTHERS’ TO POST-WAR SUICIDE CALLS FOR URGENT CHANGE: ‘WE COULD DO BETTER’

After Daniels’ death, Corlew carried on this mission by supporting organizations with mutual interests, including Operation Song, War Horses for Veterans and Charlie Five.

After dedicating 10 years to this work, Corlew said he’s noticed that veteran care has become "generational."

"We have kids [of veterans] who have witnessed divorces," he said. "We even have kids who have witnessed a parent taking their own life … The suicide deal is tragic and is at an epidemic stage."

Corlew also recognized the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Families Assistance Program at Middle Tennessee State University, which the Journey Home Project helped to develop.

VETERAN HOMELESSNESS SEES LARGEST SPIKE IN 12 YEARS, VA REPORTS: ‘WE HAVE FAILED,’ LAMENTS ARMY VET

"We're very proud to be a small part of that," he said. "We think it's the most comprehensive veteran's assistance center in the country."

In addition to raising funds, the Journey Home team started the annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards to honor a person or group that exemplifies the project's mission to care for, support and encourage the men, women and families who have served the country.

This year’s event, which will take place on Sept. 11 at Nashville’s City Winery, will honor three recipients, including broadcaster Storme Warren, former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerick, and Tom Higgins, head of general services at Fiserv Incorporated in Milwaukee.

"Supporting our veterans is a nonpartisan issue."

The Vigianos, a three-generation family of first responders based in Long Island, New York, will also be recognized for their service, including some who perished while responding on 9/11.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While the Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards have typically taken place in October, Corlew said that having the ceremony on 9/11 this year will be symbolic in honoring those who served.

Corlew shared a message with other veterans and first responders, noting that there are organizations that can help and support them.

"We would love people to donate to Journey Home Project, so that we can continue this mission without Charlie," he said. "But if you can't give to Journey Home Project, spread the word … and the love."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're from the 60s and 70s, so we want to spread love, too."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"There's an enormous need in the United States of America for veterans and first responders," he went on.

"Supporting our veterans is a nonpartisan issue, and I hope our country will continue to try and work in that direction."