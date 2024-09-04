6 items that will increase your home's curb appeal 

A housing market thaw may be underway as home prices begin to adjust and mortgage rates drop. If you plan to sell, now is the time to start preparing your home. Updating your home to make it attractive to buyers doesn't necessarily mean spending big bucks.

Of course, significant changes that the buyer demands may have to be met to make a sale, but beyond those types of repairs, sellers should think about how to make their home stand out. For example, installing smart home devices is a relatively inexpensive way to show buyers that your property is protected from things like water damage. These ten smart home devices can make home life easier and save money.

However, if your funds are limited, the one place where you should direct them is to the front of your home. Your home's curb appeal is essential when selling a home because it's the first impression a buyer has of the property and could also increase your home's value.

Here are six changes to help boost your home's curb appeal:

One easy way to boost your home's curb appeal is by painting your front door. This can add some brightness and revive the look of your entry. This Rust-Oleum Door and Trim Paint from Walmart is a water-based paint that can be used on doors and trim made of wood, metal or fiberglass. If you want to give your front door a wood look, try this kit for $49.95 at Home Depot.

Original price: $119.95

Planting a tree shows buyers the potential to see their new life in bloom. Make sure to opt for fast-growing trees like this dynamite crape myrtle from Fast Growing Trees, which will also add color to your curb in the spring. This two-gallon Bloodgood Japanese Maple Tree, $90 at Home Depot, would be a stunning addition to your landscape.

Give the outside of your home personality with wall art. This wacky sun metal design from Amazon is made with premium quality metal. It will fill in the incompleteness of plain walls and hopefully attract the right buyer to your property. This stunning metal mermaid, on sale for $279.20 at Frontgate , will certainly make a statement.

Well-planned outdoor lighting is essential to curb appeal and will help your home stand out when buyers shop at night. Try outdoor path solar lighting like this option from Lamps Plus to boost your walkway, which will turn heads at night and during the day. These solar lights, on sale for $29.99 on Amazon, come in a pack of six.

Replacing an old mailbox can improve your home's curb appeal and it is a relatively easy and affordable fix. This mailbox and post all-in-one kit at Home Depot features an attractive design and is easy to install. Or opt for this post-mounted mailbox with wood-styled door, $340 at Wayfair , for a more modern update.

Original price: $139.79

This planter from Wayfair is designed to surround and enhance any mailbox posts and patio or walkway columns. It fits any standard post and holds more than 16 gallons of potting soil. Just add colorful flowers to instantly up your home's curb appeal.