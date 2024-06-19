Creamy Cajun shrimp scampi over pasta is a flavor-packed, cheesy dream: Try the easy recipe

Pasta with shrimp usually equals a delicious recipe.
Throw in some Cajun seasoning and a rich butter and garlic-flecked scampi sauce, and you’re in for comfort food at its finest.
This Cajun shrimp scampi is a favorite among all who try it, said Emma Essence of Essence Eats (essenceeats.com) in Arizona.
The bold Cajun flavors, along with the classic shrimp scampi cream sauce, make this a dish to prepare for someone you love, she said.
"To make the dish even more fancy, serve grilled lemons on the side to juice on top right before serving," she added.
Also, fancy doesn’t mean labor-intensive from start to finish.
This dish can be served in about 15 minutes.
Creamy Cajun Shrimp Scampi
6 servings
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 4 tablespoons unsalted high-quality butter (divided)
- 5 garlic cloves (finely minced)
- 1 pound raw tail-off large shrimp (deveined)
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon citric acid or lemon zest
- 1 lemon (juiced)
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 1 ½ tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- Fresh parsley (chopped, for garnish)
- Parmesan cheese (finely grated, for topping)
- Optional: Linguine noodles (for serving, cooked al dente)
Instructions
- Toss the shrimp in the Cajun seasoning, salt, pepper and citric acid or lemon zest.
- Heat 3 tablespoons of butter and olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the minced garlic and sauté until fragrant.
- Add the white wine to deglaze the pan. Add the shrimp to the saucepan and sauté for about 2 minutes on each side. You will know the shrimp are cooked on that side when they turn a pink color and curl to a "C" shape.
- Add the cream and last tablespoon of butter. Swirl the pan around to coat the shrimp.
- Let simmer for one minute until all the flavors are combined.
- Remove from heat and squeeze in the lemon juice.
- This can be enjoyed on its own or poured over a bed of pasta. Top with fresh chopped parsley and Parmesan cheese.
This original recipe is owned by EssenceEats.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.