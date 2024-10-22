Top-searched Halloween costumes of 2024: From movie characters to pop culture icons

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it might be high time to figure out what you are going to dress up as in honor of the spooky holiday on Oct. 31.

The top Halloween costume trends for 2024 are inspired by pop culture moments of the year and the blockbuster films that hit theaters.

"Halloween isn't just a holiday – it's all about where each person's imagination can take them, and we can't wait to see how our fans take these trends and make them their own this year," Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween, said in a recent press release.

10 BEST PLACES TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN IN THE US, WITH SPOOKY SPOTS RANKED

"Whether you have a character in mind or are looking for inspiration, our assortment of costumes and accessories for the whole family offers endless combinations and a world of possibilities," Silverstein said.

Top Halloween costumes of 2024

Spirit Halloween's "Hottest Costume Trends For 2024" report said that movies are a major source of inspiration for those partaking in festivities this season.

POPULAR HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR 2024, AND WHERE TO BUY THEM

Halloween costumes inspired by hit films

The rated-R blockbuster "Deadpool and Wolverine" is filled with inspiration, from the titular characters to the breakout addition of "Lady Deadpool."

Google Trends ranked "Lady Deadpool" as the No. 10 top trending overall costume, noting that "'Lady Deadpool costume' became a breakout search the day that Deadpool & Wolverine was released in U.S. theaters."

The sequel to "Beetlejuice" has also risen in the ranks as some of the top trending and most creative Halloween costumes people will be showcasing this year.

HALLOWEEN MOVIE LOVERS CAN ROAD TRIP ALONG THE EAST COAST TO THESE CREEPY SITES

The No. 1 ranked overall costume per Google Trends data is "shrunken head bob" or "Bob the Shrinker," with Google Trends stating online that "'Beetlejuice shrunken head' is the top-searched shrunken head of all time."

Other characters from the film, including Dolores, Lydia Deetz and Delia Deetz all ranked fairly high on Google's list, with Dolores coming in at No. 4 and the Deetz women settling at No. 23 and No. 16, respectively.

Both Spirit Halloween and Google Trends mentioned the emotions in the film "Inside Out," with Google Trends ranking Envy (No. 6), Anger (No. 12), Disgust (No. 13), Anxiety (No. 15) and Joy (No. 21).

Halloween costumes inspired by pop culture

Many pop culture moments are also influencing costume trends of 2024, from the Olympics to breakout pop stars and more.

'SCREAM TOURISM' TREND HAS HALLOWEEN FANS AND TRAVELERS FLOCKING TO CREEPY SPOTS ALL YEAR ROUND

Rachel Gunn, known by her breakdancing name, Raygun, represented Australia at the Paris Olympics and is currently the No. 2 trending costume, per Google Trends.

The pop singer Sabrina Carpenter has also made the top 10 trending costumes on Google, with people searching for a "heart corset," based on the Short n' Sweet artist's concert looks.

Other pop culture and social media-inspired looks you will see from trick-or-treaters may range from the highly popular mob wife aesthetic that was trending earlier this year on TikTok, Spirit Halloween reported.

10 EASY LAST-MINUTE HALLOWEEN COSTUMES YOU CAN THROW TOGETHER QUICKLY

Google Trends' 10 top-searched Halloween costumes

1. Shrunken head Bob from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

2. Raygun (viral Olympics breakdancer)

3. Catnap

4. Delores from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

5. Pomni

6. Envy (from "Inside Out")

7. Red (from "Descendants")

8. Dr. Doom

9. Sabrina Carpenter

10. Lady Deadpool

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Spirit Halloween Trending Costumes (no particular order)

1. Deadpool and Wolverine

2. "Inside Out 2"

3. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

4. The Amazing Digital Circus

5. Mob Wife aesthetic

6. Skibidi Toilet

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

7. Country chic style

8. Bluey

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

9. "Despicable Me"

10. Sesame Street