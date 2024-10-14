10 easy last-minute Halloween costumes you can throw together quickly

Halloween is an exciting holiday that offers an opportunity to dress up like your favorite monster, fictional character or real-life hero. But getting together the perfect costume can be time-consuming and stressful. This year, however, it doesn’t have to be that way.

These 10 costumes are no-hassle options that require just a few items, many of which you may already have lying around the house or in your closet.

A ghost costume is by far the easiest one to throw together. All you need is a white sheet that you’re willing to cut eyeholes into. You can grab basic white sheets from Amazon or Walmart.

Original price: $52.99

Creating a jack-o-lantern costume requires either an orange sheet or an orange sweatshirt and some black felt. Just cut the sheet however you’d like to represent a pumpkin, and cut out eyes and a mouth from the black felt. An orange sweatshirt also works if you’re trying to stay warm.

Original price: $24.99

A lumberjack costume is easy to put together and is a comfortable costume. Just grab a pair of jeans you already have and throw on a buffalo plaid shirt, like this one from Amazon. Pair the outfit with a black beanie and you’re all set to go.

Original price: $29.71

Looking for the perfect couples or friends costume? Mario and Luigi are classics, and it’s easy to throw these costumes together at the last minute. You just need a green or red long-sleeve shirt and a pair of overalls. A red or green baseball cap completes the look.

If you have old clothes you’ve been meaning to donate, you can repurpose them for a zombie costume. Just cut up the clothes so they look like they’ve been through a zombie apocalypse. Make your costume even more realistic with some fake blood and use face paint to give yourself a more zombie-like look.

Everyone’s favorite fairy makes the perfect Halloween costume. Pair a lime green dress, like this one from Amazon or this one from Walmart, and add some simple fairy wings, and you’re all set for any Halloween party.

A tiger costume consists of an orange striped shirt or sweatshirt and some face paint. This orange stripped sweatshirt from Amazon is oversized and comfy, so you’ll want to wear it long after Halloween.

You can get black and orange face paint on Amazon as well. Just make sure you watch a few tutorials so you can get the technique down.

Dressing up as a skeleton is a spooky classic costume that’s always a big hit. Plus, finding a skeleton costume is easy. You can get a women’s skeleton onesie from Amazon or a men’s skeleton onesie from Walmart.

Original price: $29.99

One of the best costumes for Halloween is a witch. You can go spooky or cute with it, and you only need a few items. Grab a black dress on Amazon or at Old Navy and make sure you have the quintessential witch’s hat.

Rosie the Riveter is a powerful costume that makes an impact at any Halloween party. To throw together the costume, get a jean jumpsuit like this one from Walmart and wear a red bandanna, and you’ve got the classic look down.