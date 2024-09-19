Expand / Collapse search
Popular Halloween costumes for 2024, and where to buy them

Choose from one of these popular Halloween costumes for your spooky festivities

Christopher Murray Fox News
Out of ideas for a Halloween costume? Choose one of these popular options for 2024. 

Trying to choose a Halloween costume can be a challenge. If you’re sick of racking your brain for a new and unique idea, these 10 costumes are certain to be some of the most popular options this year.

From popular movie characters to old classics, there are cute, terrifying and simply cool costumes to choose from.

Deadpool: $49.99

Dress as one of the coolest superheroes in the Marvel universe. 

Dress as one of the coolest superheroes in the Marvel universe.  (Spirit Halloween)

The new Deadpool movie came out in July, so kids and adults alike will want to dress as one of the main characters in the film. You can find the whole Deadpool costume, complete with the jumpsuit, mask and gloves, at Spirit Halloween.

Wolverine: $69.99

Wolverine is back as one of the most popular characters thanks to the new <i>Deadpool</i> movie. 

Wolverine is back as one of the most popular characters thanks to the new Deadpool movie.  (Spirit Halloween)

The other main character in the Deadpool movie is Wolverine. This classic character is likely to be a popular choice this year. You can get the whole Wolverine costume, down to the signature claws, from Spirit Halloween.

Beetlejuice: $57.98

Go as the fantastically creepy Beetlejuice for Halloween. 

Go as the fantastically creepy Beetlejuice for Halloween.  (Walmart)

Another huge movie release, Beetlejuice, is sending the classic movie villain to the top of the Halloween charts. Wear the cool striped suit and crazy wig this Halloween when you get this Beetlejuice costume.

Barbie (and Ken): $39.99

Barbie and Ken are the ideal couples costume this year. 

Barbie and Ken are the ideal couples costume this year.  (Amazon )

Looking for the perfect couples costume? Barbie and Ken are popular options. Wear Ken’s cool cowboy outfit and Barbie’s bright pink western-style outfit from the new Barbie movie.

Pennywise: $99.99

Freak all your friends out with a Pennywise costume. 

Freak all your friends out with a Pennywise costume.  (Spirit Halloween)

Pennywise is a truly terrifying costume that’ll scare everyone in the neighborhood or at a Halloween party. Spirit Halloween has everything you need to dress like this scary Stephen King villain.

Wednesday Addams: $49.99

For a comfortable but spooky costume, go with Wednesday Addams

For a comfortable but spooky costume, go with Wednesday Addams (Amazon )

Wednesday Addams is the perfect modern day and classic costume. Spook people out this Halloween with the old-school Wednesday Addams costume from Amazon. You get the dress, doll and tights. All you need is the wig (which you can get here) to complete the look.

Witches from Wicked: $30.81

A witch is a classic, beloved Halloween costume. 

A witch is a classic, beloved Halloween costume.  (Amazon )

When in doubt, a witch costume is a strong choice for any Halloween get-together. Add some extra flair to your costume by going as one of the witches from the hit book and now Broadway musical, Wicked. Amazon has a wicked witch costume that’s affordable and still plenty scary.

The Joker: $69.99

The joker is a scary, but fun costume. 

The joker is a scary, but fun costume.  (Spirit Halloween)

The new Joker movie comes out in early October, so Halloween is the perfect time to show your love for the creepiest villains in the Batman universe. Spirit Halloween has the Joker’s purple striped suit costume. Just dye your hair green and watch a few Joker makeup tutorials, and you’re good to go. 

Harley Quinn: on sale for $44.25

Original price: $49.97

Pair this Harley Quinn costume with the Joker costume. 

Pair this Harley Quinn costume with the Joker costume.  (Amazon )

The Joker’s accomplice Harely Quinn is sure to be another popular costume this year, especially since Lady Gaga is playing her in the new movie. You can get the Suicide Squad version of Harley Quinn on sale at Amazon.

Ariel: on sale for $49.99

Original price: $59.99

Ariel is the perfect costume for kids and adults. 

Ariel is the perfect costume for kids and adults.  (Halloweencostumes.com)

Do you prefer less spooky costumes? Ariel from The Little Mermaid will always be a fan favorite. Get Ariel’s top and glamorous, shimmery pants on sale right now at Halloweencostumes.com. 

