With spring comes new life and rebirth — and the same could be said for little ones who come into the world during this season.

While babies do not have to be born in the spring, of course, to be given flowery or flourishing names, some parents may decide to pluck from the list below if warm weather is what makes them smile.

BabyCenter, an online media company under the Everyday Health Group – Pregnancy & Parenting (EHG P&P) — with offices in San Francisco, New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles — recently released its top 10 spring-themed names for boys or girls that are growing in popularity.

Below, check out the most anticipated spring names that celebrate "life, growth and renewal," according to Rebekah Wahlberg, baby name trends specialist at BabyCenter.

Here's the list.

Lily

Lily is a Greek-derived name that's commonly used as a shorter version of the names Lillina or Elizabeth, according to BabyCenter.com.

The name is used like the flower, which is a symbol of purity in the Christian faith.

Lily has been a top-100 floral name for decades, but it's never made its way into the top 10. It currently sits at No. 13, BabyCenter data shows.

Elio

Elio is an Italian-derived name meaning "sun" — a beautiful symbol of the spring season, Wahlberg noted.

Some of the top names for boys in the country are also Italian — such as Mateo, Luca or Leo.

While the name Elio has not been widely recognized, it landed a spot in the top 500 last year, and has already risen in the ranks by 50 spots since 2023.

Ivy

Ivy is an English- and Latin-derived word meaning "vine."

Its Old English derivative is the word for ivy plant, "ifig," BabyCenter reported.

The simple three-letter name has been a favorite among nature-loving parents.

It has been a popular girl's name in the U.S. since the late 1800s and has consistently been in the top 1,000 names since the 1900s, BabyCenter stated.

In 2020, Ivy was in the top 100 names, according to the Social Security Administrations list — and currently sits at No. 31 for most popular girls' names.

Magnolia

Magnolia is a French-derived word originating from the recognizable southern blossom.

This floral-inspired name has not made it into the top 100 yet, but it continues to grow in popularity.

Magnolia has increased 10 spots since last year.

It sits right now at No. 147 on the list of baby names.

Genesis

Genesis has Greek origins and means "birth" or "creation" — two words that are often used to describe spring.

The name is a gender-neutral moniker, but it's been more popular for baby girls, BabyCenter reported.

Genesis is on the brink of breaking into the top 100 names. It's currently No. 107 on the list of popular girls' names.

Eden

Eden originates from a Hebrew phrase meaning "place of pleasure" or the word "paradise," Wahlberg said.

The biblical name is at an all-time high at the moment, ranking No. 88 on the popular girls' names list.

Anastasia

Anastasia is a Greek-derived name meaning "resurrection."

The girl's name has slowly been ranking higher over the years and has already increased by 29 spots since last year — making it to No. 120 on the list of popular names for girls.

Renata

Renata originates from the Latin word meaning "born again" and it's considered to be the "Latin version of Renee," BabyCenter reported.

This moniker has not peaked since the 1980s, but it's on its way to reaching the list of top 500 girls' names.

It climbed 93 spots in 2023 and currently sits at No. 629 on BabyCenter's list of most popular baby girl names.

Neo

Neo has origins from the Latin word meaning "new."

This boy's name has skyrocketed over the last couple of years among parents, potentially due to the trendy popularity of shorter baby names.

While the name has not broken into the top 500 boys' names, it already has risen 141 spots in the last year and currently sits at No. 609, BabyCenter reported.

Wells

Wells is an Old English-derived surname that means "spring of water," BabyCenter noted.

The name has started to climb on the list of popular baby names, and is on the verge of breaking into the top 500.

It sits at No. 536 on the list of most popular boys' names.