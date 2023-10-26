Baby names that ruled the millennium: Know any Jacobs or Emilys?

Apparently the '90s and early 2000s are back.

What goes around, comes around — and when it comes to baby name trends, that saying has proved to be true.

"The names that ruled the millennium are of particular interest as [today's] millennial and Gen Z parents relive nostalgia for the ‘90s and early ’00s," Rebekah Wahlberg, baby name trends specialist at BabyCenter, told Fox News Digital.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S EXES: BABY NAMES INSPIRED BY THE SINGER'S FORMER FLAMES REVEALED

Based on the data, BabyCenter — an online media company under Everyday Health Group – Pregnancy & Parenting (EHG P&P) — has compiled a list of the names that reigned supreme during the turn of the millennium.

Check out these four names — and the stories behind him.

Jacob

Jacob is derived from the Hebrew name Ya'aqov, which has multiple possible meanings — each one stemming from the biblical story of Jacob.

"Jacob can mean ‘to follow, be behind,’ but it can also mean ‘to supplant, overreach’ or come from the Hebrew word for ‘heel.’ It can also mean ‘may God protect,’ BabyCenter reported.

POPULAR BABY NAMES FROM THE 1980S THAT COULD MAKE A COMEBACK: FROM MICHAEL TO JESSICA

The name Jacob has consistently been in the top 500 names since 1900, but it did not start to make an impact in the U.S. until the end of the century.

From 1998 to 2008, Jacob dominated the top 10 and battled for the No. 1 spot with Michael, said Wahlberg.

"It was in the top 10 names for boys until 2015, but has fallen since. Jacob is now No. 50 among BabyCenter parents," she also said.

Michael

Michael is derived from the Hebrew name Mikha'el, which means "Who is like God?" as BabyCenter wrote in its report.

This ancient name is believed to be 2,500 years old. It's been a popular choice for both boys and girls.

POPULAR BABY NAMES FROM ROARING '20S THAT COULD MAKE A COMEBACK, ACCORDING TO '100-YEAR RULE'

The name Michael has been a staple in the U.S. for over 100 years — "it was the No. 1 or No. 2 most popular boys' name from 1954 until 2008," said Wahlberg.

While the name is not as in demand as it once was, it is still popular among new parents.

It currently sits at spot No. 28 on the list of popular baby names.

Emily

Emily is derived from the medieval Roman name Aemilius, meaning "rival" or "to emulate."

The name ruled over the '90s and the 2000s, taking the No. 1 spot for over a decade — from 1996 to 2007, Wahlberg specified.

THESE WERE THE TOP BABY NAMES IN AMERICA 50 YEARS AGO: SEE IF YOURS MADE THE LIST

Ironically, the name Emma usurped Emily after its long reign as No. 1, she continued.

Until 2015, Emily could be found on the top 10 list of popular girls' names, but it has slowly slipped in the ranks over the years.

Emily currently sits at No. 35 on the most popular girls' names list found on the BabyCenter's website.

Madison

Madison is an English name that derives from Madde, the medieval name for girls — a nickname for Madeleine or Maud.

THESE BABY NAMES ARE 'AT RISK' OF GOING 'EXTINCT' IN 2023: REPORT

While the name is most commonly used for young girls, it is rooted in the English surname meaning "son of Matthew," said Wahlberg.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The name Madison was most popular at the turn of the millennium and was consistently in the top 5 from 1998-2005, Wahlberg noted.

Madison finally fell from the ranks of the top 10 in 2011.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It currently sits at No. 50 on the list of popular baby names.