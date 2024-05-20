Tender, delicious rack of lamb for dinner: Try the recipe

When lamb is on the menu, you may want to bring your appetite to dinner.

Angela Latimer, a Minnesota-based cookbook author and the recipe developer/blogger behind BakeitWithLove.com, calls this tender, delicious lamb a special treat.

Consider making this classic comfort food entrée for a memorable dinner at home.

"Serve up this impressive main dish with the mint sauce to highlight the roast lamb’s amazing flavor," Latimer suggested.

For a decadent dessert after this dish, try chocolate lasagna (yes, you read that right).

Roasted Rack of Lamb by Bake It With Love

Servings: 6

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2½ lbs lamb (2 racks of lamb, 8 bones each)

2 Tbsp olive oil (extra virgin)

1 Tbsp garlic (minced)

2 Tbsp fresh rosemary (minced)

1 Tbsp fresh oregano (minced, or thyme)

1 Tbsp fresh parsley (minced, plus more for garnish)

½ tsp each, salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions:

Lightly coat a sheet pan with olive oil. Then, in a small mixing bowl, add two tablespoons olive oil, one tablespoon of minced garlic, two tablespoons of fresh rosemary, one tablespoon of fresh oregano (or thyme), one tablespoon of fresh parsley and ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Place the 2.5-pound lamb onto the foil-lined pan and rub the seasoning mixture all over both racks, ensuring that you coat all the sides. After that, let the lamb rest at room temperature for 40–45 minutes. Once your lamb has warmed to room temperature, preheat your oven to 450°F (230°C).

Place the lamb into the preheated oven and roast for 30 minutes, or until a meat thermometer reads an internal temperature of 145°F (63°C). Once cooked, remove the lamb racks from the oven and loosely cover them with foil. Allow them to rest for 10 minutes. Slice the lamb between the bones, sprinkle with parsley and serve with a mint sauce.

This original recipe is owned by BakeitWithLove.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.