Taylor Swift lookalike says she's often stopped for selfies, plus, as Olympics start, sites to see in Paris

DOUBLE TAKE – A Kansas-based woman who looks like Taylor Swift said she's stopped now more than ever before thanks to the pop star's NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Continue reading…

IN HER OWN WORDS – Kamala Harris' 2019 memoir "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey" has soared in sales in recent days. The Democrat, raised by academics and schooled by politics, held little back. Continue reading...

WHEN IN PARIS – Paris, the home of the 2024 Summer Olympics, offers visitors a multitude of options. From tourist favorites like the Eiffel Tower to the underground catacombs, there is something for everyone. Continue reading...

REST STOP – Road trips can be tiring, but you can sleep so long as you're prepared. Check out this list of travel necessities that will help you get rest while riding in the car. Continue reading...

DEBUNKED – A mom's viral Instagram video that showed her trying an egg "experiment" with her son has sparked a debate as to whether it's an actual experiment or a prank. Here's the answer. Continue reading...

GET CRACKIN’ – Making lobster rolls is a lot more fun and even easier than you might think with this recipe which uses any part of the lobster because, in the end, "you can't go wrong." Continue reading...

'WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS' – A TikTok trend has people using lemons and the sun to naturally lighten their hair color this summer. A hair expert reveals the pros and cons of this hack. Continue reading...

STAMP OF APPROVAL – In honor of the life and legacy of Alex Trebek, the USPS has created a new "Forever stamp" celebrating the game show host, with 20 stamps paying homage to the show's classic aesthetic. Continue reading...

