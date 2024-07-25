Taylor Swift lookalike constantly stopped for selfies, says, 'I was born this way'

A woman who very closely resembles Taylor Swift said her life has gotten crazier since the pop star started dating Travis Kelce.

Kelley Thrasher is a 40-year-old nanny from Shawnee, Kansas, who has been told she looks like Taylor Swift for the last 14 years.

Thrasher told Fox News Digital that she didn’t see the resemblance at first — but with age, the two look more alike than ever before.

"I have been getting told I look like her for 14 years," she said.

"I honestly don’t think I saw the resemblance as much as others did," she added, "but as we both have aged, I think I look like her more now than ever."

Thrasher recalled one of the first times she was stopped by Swifties.

It was 12 years ago on Swift’s "Speak Now" tour.

"Twelve years ago, I was at her ‘Speak Now’ tour and got mobbed by a swarm of kids and moms. It honestly was a bit scary," said Thrasher.

She added, "As we were trying to get away, someone working the entrance to the floor asked if we had credentials. Confused, we answered ‘no’ and [they] led us down to the floor into the tunnel entrance."

"We were like, ‘Uh, I think this went too far,’" she said before adding that Swift’s security detail drove the pair back to their seats via golf cart.

Thrasher said she still had people coming up to her throughout the concert asking for photos.

Flash forward to today and Thrasher said she's still getting stopped by strangers asking for selfies — especially since she lives near Kansas City, the home of Swift’s boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce.

"I have been asked for selfies from strangers for years, but it’s gotten worse since I live in KC, and she’s dating Travis Kelce," Thrasher said.

Then she joked, "I definitely think I need a shirt that says, ‘Not Taylor’s Version.’"

Thanks to some friends’ encouragement and a Bruno Mars stamp of approval, Thrasher decided to start booking gigs as a Taylor Swift lookalike.

She added, "I finally gave in after meeting Bruno Mars and [hearing] him tell me I needed to."

Originally, Thrasher said she was nervous about disappointing people by tricking them into thinking she really was Swift.

However, after her first gig, she realized that most people treated her as if she were a princess.

"They love it and know it’s all in good fun," she said.

Overall, Thrasher said she hopes Swift isn’t upset by her lookalike side gig.

Thrasher added that she "was born this way."