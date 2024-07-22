Make these 'can't-go-wrong' lobster rolls with family and friends this weekend: Try the easy recipe

‘Tis the season for lobster rolls.

All the better if you’re making these tasty sandwiches with your loved ones, as claw-o-vores of all stripes love the process of making this simple and satisfying meal from scratch at a summer cookout.

Holly Nilsson, founder of SpendwithPennies.com and author of the book "Everyday Comfort," shared that her succulent rendition of the classic summertime recipe was inspired by her husband's love of a good lobster roll and the many they have enjoyed during their years of travel.

BEST WAYS TO BUILD A WINNING PASTA SALAD THIS SUMMER, ACCORDING TO CHEFS AND NUTRITIONISTS

"While we usually prefer using claw and knuckle meat, I find that tail meat is more accessible and works well in this recipe," she said.

"However, any part of the lobster can be used — you can’t go wrong!"

The food blogger and cookbook author likes to serve lobster rolls "with a big scoop of coleslaw" and a side of chips to complete the meal.

TIKTOK USERS GO WILD FOR HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP: GET THE EASY RECIPE

"If you’re looking to make these lobster rolls ahead of time, you can keep the lobster salad separate from the buns in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to two days," she added.

Lobster Rolls by Holly Nilsson, founder of SpendwithPennies.com and author of ‘Everyday Comfort’

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

NEW YORK DELI GOES VIRAL FOR ITS UNIQUE AND FLAVORFUL 'PICKLE BUN' SANDWICH

Cook time: 14 minutes

Ingredients

12 oz. lobster meat or 2 medium lobster tails, about 6 oz each

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 rib celery, finely diced

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon salt

'NEXT-LEVEL' CHICKEN SALAD FOR THE PERFECT BBQ SIDE DISH: TRY THE RECIPE

A few dashes of hot sauce

4 top-cut hot dog buns

3 tablespoons butter

8 leaves Bibb lettuce

Directions

1. Dab lobster meat dry with a paper towel if needed and cut into half-inch pieces.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise, celery, lemon juice, salt and hot sauce. Add the chopped lobster and gently toss to combine.

3. To prepare the buns, cut a slice off each side of the bun and brush with butter.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

4. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Place the bun in the skillet, butter side down, and cook for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Flip and repeat on the other side.

5. Place the lettuce inside each bun and top with the lobster mixture.

To cook the lobster tails

1. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a gentle boil. Prepare an ice bath in a large bowl. Drop the tails in and gently boil for 5-7 minutes (3-5 minutes for 3-4 ounce tails) or until cooked through. Once cooked, transfer the tails to the ice bath and let them cool for 10 minutes, or until chilled.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

2. Drain well. Using kitchen scissors, cut up the underside of the tail to remove the meat. Rinse the lobster well to ensure there are no bits of shell, and dab dry with a paper towel.

3. Continue with steps 2-5 up above.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This original recipe is owned by spendwithpennies.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.