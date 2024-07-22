Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Make these 'can't-go-wrong' lobster rolls with family and friends this weekend: Try the easy recipe

Easy-breezy summer lobster rolls: Here's a classic recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published | Updated
‘Tis the season for lobster rolls. 

All the better if you’re making these tasty sandwiches with your loved ones, as claw-o-vores of all stripes love the process of making this simple and satisfying meal from scratch at a summer cookout.

Holly Nilsson, founder of SpendwithPennies.com and author of the book "Everyday Comfort," shared that her succulent rendition of the classic summertime recipe was inspired by her husband's love of a good lobster roll and the many they have enjoyed during their years of travel. 

"While we usually prefer using claw and knuckle meat, I find that tail meat is more accessible and works well in this recipe," she said. 

"However, any part of the lobster can be used — you can’t go wrong!"

Holly Nilsson lobster roll recipe

Lobster season is here, which means now is the time to make your own delicious lobster rolls at home. (Holly Nilsson, founder of SpendwithPennies and author of "Everyday Comfort")

The food blogger and cookbook author likes to serve lobster rolls "with a big scoop of coleslaw" and a side of chips to complete the meal. 

"If you’re looking to make these lobster rolls ahead of time, you can keep the lobster salad separate from the buns in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to two days," she added.

Lobster Rolls by Holly Nilsson, founder of SpendwithPennies.com and author of ‘Everyday Comfort’

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 14 minutes

Ingredients

chopped lobster meat for lobster rolls

Take this recipe to the next level by boiling your own lobster tails and chopping them up before mixing them with mayonnaise, celery and lemon juice. (iStock)

  • 12 oz. lobster meat or 2 medium lobster tails, about 6 oz each
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 rib celery, finely diced
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt

  • A few dashes of hot sauce
  • 4 top-cut hot dog buns
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 8 leaves Bibb lettuce
Holly Nilsson lobster roll recipe makes multiple rolls

You can prepare the lobster salad recipe early and store it in a separate container and add it to the buns when ready to enjoy. (Holly Nilsson, founder of SpendWithPennies and author of "Everyday Comfort")

Directions

1. Dab lobster meat dry with a paper towel if needed and cut into half-inch pieces.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise, celery, lemon juice, salt and hot sauce. Add the chopped lobster and gently toss to combine.

3. To prepare the buns, cut a slice off each side of the bun and brush with butter.

4. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Place the bun in the skillet, butter side down, and cook for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Flip and repeat on the other side.

5. Place the lettuce inside each bun and top with the lobster mixture.

Holly Nilsson lobster roll recipe split

There is no need to travel to the Northeast to get your hands on a tasty lobster roll thanks to this recipe by Holly Nilsson. (Holly Nilsson, founder of SpendwithPennies and author of "Everyday Comfort")

To cook the lobster tails

1. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a gentle boil. Prepare an ice bath in a large bowl. Drop the tails in and gently boil for 5-7 minutes (3-5 minutes for 3-4 ounce tails) or until cooked through. Once cooked, transfer the tails to the ice bath and let them cool for 10 minutes, or until chilled.

2. Drain well. Using kitchen scissors, cut up the underside of the tail to remove the meat. Rinse the lobster well to ensure there are no bits of shell, and dab dry with a paper towel.

3. Continue with steps 2-5 up above. 

This original recipe is owned by spendwithpennies.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.