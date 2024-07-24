Late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek honored with USPS 'Forever stamp'

The beloved game show host Alex Trebek will live on forever after being honored by the United States Postal Service (USPS) with his very own "Forever stamp."

The "Jeopardy!" host made history when he departed the popular show after 37 seasons.

He announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2019 and died on Nov. 8, 2020 — only 10 days after filming his final episode, Fox News Digital previously reported.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, MARCH 6, 2019, ALEX TREBEK SHARES CANCER DIAGNOSIS WITH THE WORLD

The new honorary stamp was released during a ceremony in Culver City, California, that celebrated the 60th anniversary of the game show and an additional 84th birthday celebration in honor of Trebek.

"My family and I were completely surprised about Alex being honored by the U.S. Postal Service. It is a such an extraordinary honor and a wonderful way to recognize what Alex meant to so many people," Jean Trebek, the game show host’s widow, said at the ceremony at John Calley Park at Sony Pictures Studios, according to the USPS press release.

"Alex would be over the moon about this distinctive honor and he'd feel very humbled," she continued. "I think the stamp design is very creative because Alex Trebek is the answer to all the clues."

The stamps pay tribute to the game show's classic "answer-and-question format" along with its recognizable font and coloring.

NANCY REAGAN, FORMER FIRST LADY, IS HONORED WITH NEW 'FOREVER STAMP'

The answer on the stamp celebrates the longtime host by stating a fact about his time on the show.

"This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons," the stamp states.

Underneath the blue and white colored homage is the correct question — which reads, "Who is Alex Trebek?"

The sheet of 20 stamps has four categories listed at the top, resembling the game play screens from the iconic game show led by Trebek.

The categories listed are: Entertainment, Game Show Hosts, Famous Alexes, and "Forever Stamps."

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, JULY 1, 1847, THE US POST OFFICE ISSUES THE FIRST STAMPS

"It's so appropriate that the stamp illustration commemorates Alex with a 'Jeopardy!' clue. He loved the game so much, and he always insisted the clues were the true star of the show," said Ken Jennings, standout "Jeopardy!" contestant and Trebek's successor as host, according to Fox 11.

"Alex Trebek was an American institution and so it makes perfect sense to honor him on a postage stamp. And of course, I had to geek out when I saw that the full sheet of stamps looks like a 'Jeopardy!' game board."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Trebek first started hosting Jeopardy in 1984 and continued to serve as the game show’s host until 2020.

The last episode featuring Trebek as host had a record 14 million viewers, which aired three months after his death.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Millions of Americans invited Alex Trebek into their living rooms each weeknight," Michael Elston, secretary of the USPS Board of Governors, shared in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After thousands of shows over 37 seasons, he was someone we trusted and felt like we knew. And with his intelligence and wit, he made it cool to be smart."

Fox New Digital reached out to USPS for additional comment.