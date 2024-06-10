Sleep better on your road trip with these 10 travel essentials

A road trip brings adventure and excitement, but it can also bring sleepless nights and long tiring stretches of driving. If you’re the passenger, getting some sleep is essential so you can prepare for your leg of the drive. Anyone planning to sleep overnight also needs the necessities to turn their car into a good sleeping spot.

We’ve created a list that’ll make getting your rest during a road trip a lot easier. From neck pillows to comfy blankets, these 10 travel necessities are must-haves on lengthy road trips.

Block out light and get to sleep faster with a sleep mask. Naps as a passenger are vital, so you want to be as comfortable as possible. This 100% light-blocking sleep mask from Amazon is just under $30. If you prefer silk, Brooklinen has a cooling silk eye mask in different colors and patterns.

Traveling can be stressful for some, so to combat that stress and get some sleep, a weighted blanket could be the perfect solution. The weight helps you feel grounded and stay calm while also keeping you warm.

Find different colored personal weighted blankets on Amazon. You can also find bamboo-based weighted blankets in different weights and sizes through Luna Blanket.

Easily block out noise and get some sleep no matter what the other passengers are listening to with earplugs. We’ve come a long way from simple foam earplugs. Now, you can get plugs built to keep noise out.

Loop earplugs are hugely popular and come in multiple designs, helping keep out background noise or providing total quiet. You can find Loop earplugs on Amazon or the Loop site.

One of the most important travel essentials on any trip is a neck pillow. They help you sleep while you’re sitting up and ensure you don’t hurt your neck in the process. There are many different designs nowadays.

Amazon has a classic version of the neck pillow that simply wraps around your neck and provides a cushion. Ostrich Pillow has a super soft neck pillow with a Velcro strap to help keep the pillow stable. You can also get a Cabeau pillow that straps to the headrest and is made of memory foam.

Sitting for long stretches of time can hurt your back and hips, which can make sleeping difficult. A supportive cushion provides lumbar support, making your trip more enjoyable.

Amazon has an affordable seat cushion for under $30. You can find a more travel-friendly option from Purple (yes, the mattress company).

Planning to sleep in your car during your road trip to save some money? A sleeping pad is a must, so you can turn your backseat or trunk into a comfortable sleeping area.

Amazon has a sleeping pad that’s flexible and easy to pack, and it’s under $60. You can also just opt for a mattress that fills the gap between the front and back seats, giving you more room to sleep. If every passenger in the car prefers their own sleeping mat, Nemo Equipment has thin, lightweight sleeping pads that are easy to inflate.

Having extra blankets in the car is always important in case of emergency, but is also helpful during trips. A nice blanket keeps you warm and comfortable, helping you easily fall asleep.

A wool military blanket, like this one from Amazon, is easy to pack and comes in different colors and patterns. You can choose a puffy blanket that is comfortable and doesn’t get too hot. Rumpl sells a large variety of their original puffy blankets.

While you’re sleeping, you need some privacy. Some window shades help keep your car cool and wandering eyes out. Amazon has a two-pack of window shades for your back windows. Also, grab some blackout curtains from Walmart to separate the front and back seats.

A headrest pillow for the passenger seats helps everyone sleep during the road trip. Amazon has a pillow that straps to the headrest that works best for adults. You can also get your kids a headrest from Amazon with a little more room that also fits around their car seat.

During hot summer road trips, a fan at night can help keep the car cool. You can get a double fan that straps around the headrest from Amazon. Or, get a single fan that sits upfront from Walmart.