Surprising origins of popular restaurant, plus what to know about raw milk

And more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff
Published
Mario Laufer, executive chef and founder of Carrot Express, poses for a photograph, left. His favorite dish, right, is also a favorite on the menu at his restaurant.

Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl, right, is a menu item at Carrot Express, inspired by a meal that executive chef and founder Mario Laufer (left) often ate at work. (Carrot Express)

‘FRESH & SIMPLE’ – Executive chef and founder Mario Laufer first started selling food from his cousin's gas station. Now, the Carrot Express founder has almost 30 locations selling healthy meals.

RAW TRUTH – Mark McAfee, who leads the California-based Raw Farm and founded the Raw Milk Institute, teaches others about the benefits (and risks) of raw milk for human consumption.

CARNIVAL CROWDS – Tourists flock to Venice, Italy, for the Carnival celebration, as the city looks to curb overtourism.

venice carnival tourists

The Venice Carnival attracts an estimated three million visitors each year. (Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

SKIN SAVERS - These 10 winter beauty products can help you combat dry skin. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and grandpa

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

