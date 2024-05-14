5 backyard games the whole family can enjoy

Spending a weekend at home during the summer can be made all the more fun by adding some games designed to bring the family together.

We've picked five backyard games that are perfect for all ages. These games are designed to enhance your time together in the garden or, in some instances, the swimming pool. Choose a classic yard game like cornhole or ladder toss, or transform your favorite indoor games into giant-sized lawn games. These games will have you exploring your backyard all summer long.

If you like outdoor fun, you have to try a giant cornhole. This outdoor game is a favorite of all ages and will keep your family engaged for hours. This elakai cornhole board, on sale for less than $150 on Amazon, is made of mahogany. This kit comes with a backpack, so you can easily transport it to any backyard or beach for instant fun.

Giant yard pong, also known as bucket ball, is a larger version of beer pong, but it's played with buckets instead of solo cups (or beer). That makes it perfect for all ages. This Giant yard pong set, available for less than $50 at Walmart, is made with thicker plastic to last a lifetime. Plus, you can purchase a flotation device for under $60 at Amazon to use this set in the pool!

Bring your love of Connect Four to the outdoors with a giant version your family will love to play with. This four-in-a-row is available for less than $40 at Kohl's. It has an elegant, unfinished wooden look and lights up for nighttime play.

Darts are fun, but giant inflatable darts are better. This giant dart game, on sale for less than $130 at Brookstone, inflates over six feet tall and offers more than 15 different ways to play. Reviews note that it has an electric air pump that can blow up the board in 10 minutes.

Add the classic Ladder toss to your backyard game collection for an option that will keep the whole family engaged. This ladder ball set, selling for less than $60, has a built-in scoring system.