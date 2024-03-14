9 picks for your poolside to create a resort-style oasis

Has your poolside taken a beating this winter? If your pool isn't getting you excited about the summer months ahead, it might need some sprucing up. We've picked nine items that will help transform your space from drab to luxe so that you can start looking forward to planning poolside soirées.

You might want to choose furniture based on a color scheme and opt for the brightest shade of pool-water blue. Whatever you decide, it is key to remember that your aim is to create relaxing spaces where you and your guests can lounge and relax the summer away in the perfect poolside oasis.

Here are nine picks that can help bring resort style to your poolside:

These beautiful woven loungers are perfect for relaxing and sipping on a refreshing poolside drink. The loungers come with cushions in eye-popping shades. These come in a set of two. Wayfair has this sleek set of two Alyah Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounges on sale for $343.99.

These chic fringed AMMSUN 7ft Patio Umbrellas will add a unique touch to your space. The canopy can provide UPF50+ protection, block over 98% UV rays, and come in several colors. Bed Bath and Beyond also offers similar patio umbrellas but a more limited selection of colors on sale for $76.49.

A pool shower will add a touch of luxury and convenience to any poolside and help keep your pool clean. They can also help prevent illness, preserve floors, and make you feel more revitalized. This shower from Amazon is made of highly durable teak hardwood with a large, non-slip base. Grab this similar style shower with a spacious compartment for easy shower essential storage from Home Depot for $163.

Defining a conversation area will add depth to your poolside and keep your guests lingering longer. This furniture set on Amazon includes a charming loveseat, two oversized wicker chairs, and a practical coffee table. Its modern aesthetics, and vintage charm will fit any look you are going after. For an investment piece, try this Sithal 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions set from Birch Lane for $470.00

Nothing says summer, like sitting around a fire with friends, and adding one to your backyard space is the perfect way to bring everyone together. This Blue Sky Outdoor Living Fire Pit is easy to use and clean, keeping you fireside all season long. Alternatively, you can try this stainless steel, smokeless pit from Solo Stove for $249.99.

Safavieh Blue Birds Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool $77.99

Garden stools are a perfect way to add more places to sit but can also double up as end tables. Their functionality makes them a good addition to any poolside, plus you can find them in great colors and designs. This Safavieh Blue Birds Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool comes in a delicate print. If you are looking for a striking color pop, this steel geo accent table from Chair King could be perfect for you and is on sale now for $69.99 from $299.95.

Rechargeable Submersible LED Pool Lights $29.99

Transform your poolside into a party oasis with these submersible LED lights with a remote. The lights are rechargeable and can continuously last up to 24 hours at their brightest setting and up to 100 hours at their dimmest setting. Buy a 6-pack of these pool lights at Walmart for $45.48.

If your fence needs staining, start there, but assuming you have been keeping up with maintenance, the next step is to dress it up. Some popular choices are lantern lights or art pieces that bring you joy. You could also consider decorative panels like these with a botanical design from Home Depot.

Show some flair with a statement piece. Design Toscano has hundreds of selections like this Easter Island Ahu Akivi Moai Monolith Statue that are perfect to complete the look of your poolside oasis.