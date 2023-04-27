Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Dog swallows cat toy, has lifesaving procedure to remove plastic from her stomach

Rosie, a 2-year-old Rottweiler, accidentally swallowed a spring from a toy

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A dog in the U.K. underwent lifesaving surgery after it accidentally swallowed a 4-inch plastic spring while playing with a cat toy. 

Rosie is a two-year-old Rottweiler dog from Dudley, England, who was playing with a cat toy at home when she swallowed part of the toy, SWNS reported. 

Owner Claire McConnell took Rosie to the vet after noticing she seemed lethargic. 

DOG LABELED ‘UGLY’ FINDS HOME, UNDERGOES SURGERY AFTER HEARTBREAKING FACEBOOK POST: ‘SHE’LL NEVER GET ADOPTED'

Blacks Vets clinical director Brian Hogan said Rosie had a high temperature upon arrival — and noted that x-rays were taken in order to see what might be causing the pup's sluggishness.

Dog surgery

Rosie the Rottweiler accidentally swallowed a cat toy and had to undergo a procedure to have it removed.  (SWNS)

"When we discussed it with the owner, she remembered that her cat was playing with a toy four weeks earlier and Rosie appeared to grab and swallow it," Hogan said to SWNS. 

"If that failed, she would have required surgery to remove the spring."

Owner McConnell knew exactly what that object might be.

CAT OWNER SPENDS $19G ON SURGERY FOR 17-YEAR-OLD PET

"I knew instantly what it was when the vet called me to say a foreign body had been found in her stomach," she said. 

Dog surgery

The plastic spring was 4 inches long and lodged in Rosie's stomach.  (SWNS)

The object needed to be removed as quickly as possible, as the spring was plastic and could damage the dog's esophagus, Hogan said.

"We hoped to retrieve it using an endoscope without causing significant trauma," he told SWNS. 

BRIDE-TO-BE FREAKS OUT WHEN FIANCE PUTS HIS DOG'S SURGERY OVER WEDDING: ‘HE’S A MEMBER OF THE FAMILY'

"If that failed, she would have required surgery to remove the spring."

Dog surgery

Rosie was acting lethargic and had a high temperature upon arrival at the veterinary practice, said SWNS. (SWNS)

"The challenge was that the tool designed to grip and remove the spring must fit through a very narrow channel within the endoscope and is, therefore, quite delicate," Hogan said. 

The team of workers at Blacks Vets worked slowly and carefully to remove the item, Hogan noted.

Dog surgery

Rosie is a two-year-old dog who swallowed a 4-inch cat toy, undergoing a procedure to have it removed. Above on right, a photo of the spring Rosie swallowed. (SWNS)

Just 15 minutes later, the spring was removed from the ailing dog — and she did not require surgery, said SWNS.

McConnell is grateful the procedure went well, telling SWNS that Rosie is doing much better now. 

"She was looked after very well by all the staff … [She's now] back to her lovable, bouncy, crazy self," she added.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 