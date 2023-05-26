Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Adoptable Pets
Published

New York dog nicknamed ‘Shadow’ is up for adoption: Pooch 'wants to be by your side’

CoCo is a hound mix and dedicated 'wingman' who loves to be around people

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
Texas family rescues lost dog from pond Video

Texas family rescues lost dog from pond

The Stanley family was out fishing at a pond near their home in San Antonio when they noticed a small dog in the bushes. After rescuing the dog and bringing it home for a bath and food, the family reunited the 19-year-old pup with its owner.

A New York-based dog known for lovingly shadowing humans is looking for a home — for the second time. 

CoCo is a nearly 6-year-old hound mix in East Hampton, New York, and was recently brought back to the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) to hopefully secure a new family.

CoCo was adopted as a puppy and recently returned to ARF after his family decided it could no longer take care of him. 

The 65-pound dog is affectionate and cuddly, and the rescue organization says his name should be "Shadow."

WASHINGTON, D.C., RESCUE DOG UP FOR ADOPTION FOR NEARLY THREE YEARS IS STILL SEARCHING FOR LOVING HOME

CoCo, aka Shadow, the dog

CoCo is considered a "shadow" because he loves to be by humans at all times.  (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

He knows basic commands and can walk well on a leash, the organization says.

It is preferred that CoCo join a house with children over the age of 12, and this friendly pooch is house-trained. 

BONDED DOG PAIR IN NEW YORK READY TO BE ADOPTED BY LOVING HOME: ‘DYNAMIC DUO’

CoCo is known to be selective about his canine friends and is considered "cat curious," according to the ARF organization. 

Adoptable pet

CoCo is a hound mix looking for a new home after his family brought him to the organization.  (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

Given time, CoCo will warm up to other animals, the shelter added.

Most of all, however, CoCo is considered a dedicated wingman wanting to be by a human’s side at all times, ARF notes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons has helped homeless and abandoned animals since its founding over 49 years ago. 

Coco the dog

CoCo is looking for a new home. He's house-trained and would do best in a household with children above the age of 12, ARF says. (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

The organization has helped tens of thousands of cats and dogs find companions, shelter, proper medical care and more, according to the rescue’s website. 

Interested in adopting CoCo?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Email adoptions@arfhamptons.org for more information. 

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: New York retriever with unique coloring and 'large' personality is looking for an active family to love

And click here for other Fox News Digital Adoptable Pets stories 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 