New Year food and drink trends include cocoa, flowers and one type of beer

As the New Year gets underway, some fascinating food and drink trends are predicted for 2025 — and experts shared their insights.

Among the trends predicted in 2025 are a greater emphasis on fusion cuisine, more use of flowers and mushrooms in meals, more cocoa-infused beverage and culinary innovations — and increased demand for Guinness beer among younger drinkers, according to Food & Wine magazine.

Fox News Digital reached out to food experts about these standout trends — and came away with some keen observations and insights about three of the predicted trends.

SHELF-STABLE FOOD ITEMS COULD BE YOUR BEST VACATION SOUVENIR

Will you be trying any of these any time soon?

3 tasty trends for 2025

Cocoa is sweetening things up

Hot chocolate is a comforting beverage reminiscent of cozy nights by the fire.

SOME TYPES OF COCOA PLUS GREEN TEA MAY OFFER SURPRISING HEALTH BENEFITS

In 2025, hot cocoa choices are being elevated beyond the steaming mug with marshmallows.

Consumers are craving more gourmet and intensive hot cocoa varieties, noted Beverage Daily, a trade publication.

Consumers want sweet and savory infusions as well as plant-based versions of the beloved hot beverage, it reported.

RESTAURANT LEFTOVERS SPARK DEBATE ABOUT FOOD, BOXES AND TO-GO ETIQUETTE

And restaurants are responding accordingly.

"People are moving away from ‘chocolate-flavored’ syrups and artificial chocolate flavors in their coffees, instead using fresh cocoa to impart those rich and sweet flavors," said Iannone.

Cocoa is also enriching dessert menus.

"We pair chocolate and coffee together in two of our desserts on our current menu in our hazelnut tiramisu and espresso crème brulee," Jason Francis, director of food and beverage at The Harpeth Hotel in Franklin, Tennessee, told Fox News Digital.

"We have also recently added a chocolate cheesecake with a hint of peppermint for the winter season."

Flowers are blooming

Flowers are popping up on beverage menus, in salads and in other food items throughout the nation.

"Edible flowers are a trend that's been continuing to grow over the past few years and have come a long way since the orchid on the tiki drink," Rich Iannone, corporate director of food and beverage programming and activations at Valor Hospitality Partners in Atlanta, Georgia, told Fox News Digital.

"There are so many different flowers that can be used in many fun ways."

"Adding these flavors to a dish to accompany the primary ingredients gives depth and fun pops of color."

He said mixologists are "using flowers very simply to impart brilliant colors into their cocktails — while others are using delicate flavors to help enhance and add layers of flavor to their cocktails."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Similarly, chefs are using flowers to enhance flavors in salads that go beyond the spectrum of greens.

"Adding these flavors to a dish to accompany the primary ingredients gives depth and fun pops of color," said Iannone.

Research supports this blooming trend.

The NEXT Flavor Report released by Rubix Food revealed that the Gen-Z population in particular favors hibiscus, lavender and cherry blossoms that grace both hot and cold beverages on menus, Food & Wine noted.

Guinness is going gangbusters

Guinness is experiencing a spike in demand, according to Food & Wine, and younger drinkers in particular are a reason the Irish beer is so popular, insiders said.

NOT ONLY DOES BEER TASTE GREAT, THERE ARE HEALTH BENEFITS ASSOCIATED WITH IT, TOO

"In my opinion, Guinness is outpacing its peer set in the beer category in part because it has leaned into its marketing strategies targeting Gen Z," said Bill Fritz, director of food and beverage, Caesars Atlantic City in New Jersey.

The viral "Split The G" challenge — a trick that involves drinking so the foam lines up with the letter "G" in the Guinness logo on the signature glass — was well-received on social platforms.

"It was a really smart call to action for their target demographic," Fritz said.

He added, "A smart social media strategy combined with ‘Guinnfluencers’ and celebrity endorsements have the brand walking the fine line between becoming more modern and accessible to today’s drinkers while also maintaining a presence rooted in its rich history."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Iannone with Valor Hospitality confirmed Guinness is back on the popularity track, due to a focus on grabbing the attention of younger generations.

"There’s a reason Guinness has been around for over 250 years," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s a great product that has always appealed to the generations and Diageo (its parent company) has done a fantastic job connecting with this generation," he said.