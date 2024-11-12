Not only does beer taste great, there are health benefits associated with it, too

Beer. It may have somewhat of a bad reputation – but there are, in fact, health benefits associated with the drink.

Not only does beer taste good, it also has compounds that can help a person feel good, too.

"Beer, in fact, is not really bad for you if it is enjoyed in moderation," Tony Torgerud told Fox News Digital.

Torgerud is the CEO of APRU and is a specialist in botanical brewing. He leads the team at Lena Brewing, a microbrewery in Lena, Illinois.

In particular, he said, craft beers have additional health benefits compared to "traditional large-scale production beers."

Craft beer, he said, "contains many different phenolic compounds," he said, as craft beers use "specialty ingredients like fruits and botanical compounds."

"These natural compounds, when consumed in moderation, have been linked to health benefits, such as antioxidant effects that may help reduce inflammation and support heart health," he said.

Antioxidants fight free radicals in the body, which can reduce the risk of many diseases, including certain cancers, says the health website WebMD.

Darker beers have more of these antioxidants, said the same website.

The growth of the craft beer industry has resulted in many new beer options, said Torgerud. Some of these – including low-carb, low-alcohol, and non-alcoholic – could be considered to be "healthier" options, he said.

"Many new beers coming to the market are non-alcoholic and some are even being infused with botanicals like cannabis and other natural botanical ingredients that give the consumer an alternative," said Torgerud.

Any beverage, he said, can serve as a "functional delivery method" for these compounds.

"The human body is 60% made of water," said Torgerud. "Beer is extremely popular, and if paired with specific botanicals, it can become a ‘healthier alternative.’"