New book from Tyrus reveals his personal views on big topics: ‘I run off common sense'

Fox News favorite Tyrus is back with his second book, "Nuff Said" (Post Hill Press).

The TV personality, comedian and former WWE star gave Fox News Digital some behind-the-scenes details in an interview this week.

"I don’t do talking points," he said. "I run off common sense and life experience — which, as I’m getting older, apparently means wisdom."

His first book, "Just Tyrus," a New York Times bestseller, dove into his background, his lessons on accountability and how he turned failures in his life into successes — and now his new book puts those teachings into practice.

Each of the 13 chapters addresses a different topic important to him over the last few years — with his own personal take on the matter.

Tyrus said he puts a big emphasis on "playing both sides" of the argument in his book, especially when it comes to politics.

"I'm a Republican, but I'm not a jerk about it," he said. "I talk about how we kind of get a little too caught up in titles … When it comes to politics. It shouldn't be your new religion or your favorite sports team."

He added, "Both sides have good ideas — we just need to remember that we're all Americans."

The author said he hopes his book will help "bridge the gap" between Americans with different perspectives.

"I hope it promotes conversation," he said of the book. "I hope it promotes … getting away from, ‘If you don't vote like me, I don't like you.’"

Tyrus admitted that even with his own friends, he’s never sat down and talked about how they vote.

"You didn't talk about what you did in your bedroom, and you didn't talk about what you were voting for," he said about how he handles friendships.

"You have to take responsibility on both sides," he added. "And I think that's one thing in this book. I try to just start the conversation … because sometimes you feel so passionately about something that you don't realize you are pushing yourself on people — and that never works."

As an example of the type of relatable conversations he strikes up in the book, Tyrus mentioned his chapter about nutrition and obesity.

"Obesity is an epidemic in our country that leads to a lot of other health issues — diabetes, short lifetime, heart attacks. And for whatever reason, it's the one addiction that everyone seems to be OK with," he said.

"In this ‘woke' world, being grossly overweight is somebody else's problem, not your problem — and I don't think that's healthy or happy for anyone."

Tyrus noted that he’s able to speak on this topic based on personal experience, as he was once, he said, "one biscuit away" from weighing 500 pounds.

"I was miserable. I was always in a bad mood," he said. "I was always uncomfortable around people. The shirts were never long enough."

He went on, "I almost ate myself out of football and wrestling. But I never got to the point where I would attack people — like if I didn't fit in the airplane, I didn't blame the manufacturer of the airplane."

In his new book, Tyrus offers solutions for coping with obesity and overeating, including consulting with therapists or nutritionists.

"It’s [about] taking accountability, and that’s basically the premise of the book," he said.

"The one thing that I think brought me to popularity is that I'm willing to look at myself first before I start pointing fingers," Tyrus added.

"And I never claim to know it all. We have a lot of know-it-alls with no wisdom or experience."

He said that so far, "the biggest compliment I got [about the new book] was that [readers] related so much to my stories — because, at the end of the day, the color of your skin in this country has less to do with your life experiences," he said.

"Everyone has a story and a hardship … The beautiful thing about America is that you're able to create new avenues."

"I've traveled the world and I've seen the struggles … We all have different obstacles, but everyone has a story and a hardship," Tyrus went on.

"And the beautiful thing about America is that you're able to create new avenues. Doors will close in your face," he added. "I've had so many doors closed in my face. I just find another door."

Less than 48 hours after its publication, Tyrus' new book is already a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in both the wrestling and political humor categories, and No. 3 bestseller in the TV performer biography category.

Tyrus joined Fox News as a contributor in 2016. He regularly appears on the late-night program "Gutfeld!" (weeknights, 11 p.m.-12 a.m. ET).