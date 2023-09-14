Mystery unfolds as kittens worth $3K are dumped in park, plus woman searches for a husband on NYC streets

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

BAFFLING – Animal rescuers are searching for answers as Himalayan kittens, which can be sold for up to $3,000 each, somehow ended up in a suburban Maryland park. Continue reading...

BURST OF FAITH – A double rainbow shined bright in Manhattan on 9/11 this year. Here are spiritual interpretations behind the weather phenomenon. Continue reading…

SIGN OF THE TIMES – A woman has gone viral after walking down the city streets while holding a "looking-for-a-husband" sign, sparking conversation. Continue reading...

LATER, GATOR! – An alligator is finally captured after police search for two straight weeks. See the wild video...

STUNNING TRIBUTE – Each year, a 9/11 light installation illuminates New York City skies to commemorate lives lost in the World Trade Center terrorist attacks. Here's the powerful story behind it. Continue reading…

SHORT QUESTIONS, GREAT ANSWERS – Sandra Smith, co-anchor of FOX News Channel's "America Reports," reveals how she made her first dollar — and the song that instantly puts her in a good mood. Continue reading...

BRAIN TEASER — Can you find three spooky ghosts hidden in a group of panda bears? Try out this fun seek-and-find puzzle. Test your skills...

HACKERS BE GONE — Has your debit card been hit by hackers before? Here are steps to fight back against crooks who are after your cash. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION