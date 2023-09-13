Double rainbows and the spiritual meanings behind them: 'A hug from above'

The New York City sky was filled with a double rainbow on Monday, Sept. 11, as Americans reflected on the thousands of lives that were lost due to the 9/11 terror attacks 22 years ago.

A double rainbow also appeared in the sky following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, as people gathered around Buckingham Palace to grieve the longest-reigning British monarch.

As it seems, some people believe that a double rainbow sighting brings a newfound sense of hope, despite times of sorrow.

What is a double rainbow?

A double rainbow is a weather phenomenon that is formed when "two internal reflections and the rays exit the drop the second time at an angle of around 50°, rather than the 42° for the primary rainbow," according to the National Weather Service.

"This effect produces the secondary rainbow, with the colors reversed from the primary rainbow."

While the appearance of double rainbows may be considered fairly common, some people appear to believe there is a deeper meaning.

What does a double rainbow mean?

Double rainbows are believed to symbolize good tidings, new beginnings, promise and even comfort for the dead, according to several online publications.

"The spiritual message behind a double rainbow is said to be one of hope," Christianfaithguide.com shared.

"It is believed to be a sign from the universe that all your sorrows will not last long, and a brighter future awaits you," the site continued.

In the scripture, God placed a rainbow in the sky as a symbol of hope for Noah and his family.

"After the flood, Noah and his family saw a rainbow given to them from God when they were trying to navigate challenging circumstances," Pastor Jesse Bradley, leader of Grace Community Church in the Seattle area of Washington, told Fox News Digital in a previous article.

"After the trauma and loss of the flood, there is still hope because of God," he added.

With hope may come perseverance and the need to hold on, so the double bow could arguably signify that better things will come.

"It is said that the universe has seen your struggles and is telling you to keep going no matter what," Christianfaithguide.com stated on its website.

In addition, the double rainbow is apparently believed to serve as a sense of comfort for those mourning loved ones lost.

The bows symbolize that "the deceased has reached heaven and is sending the rainbow as a message to their loved ones," Mindfool.com noted.

Some may also view the appearance as a good omen and representing the beginning of a new journey in life.

"This can be a spiritual sign that you need an adjustment to your current path, with only one-half of the circle visible above the ground, it means that your life is a full circle, and yet to be explored," the blog Thinkstrong.uk wrote on the subject.

"A double rainbow can often signify a new beginning, perhaps you’ve taken a step into the wrong direction, or you need to change your direction for a bigger impact, its natures way of telling you to reassess and rediscover your direction, to achieve your life purpose," the blog continued.

On Monday, 22 years after the 9/11 attacks, people took to social media to share views of the double rainbow over the Manhattan sky.

"I cried while taking a video of it, it was something I needed to take in and capture at the same time - it felt like a hug & sign from above," one social media user commented.

"Wow, this got me… 22 years after the attacks on 9/11, the NYC skies were consumed with a heavy thunderstorm that was followed by this double rainbow. I’m speechless," another TikToker wrote.

"Two rainbows on the 22nd anniversary feels like a hug from above," another user commented, followed by a heart-wrapped-in-a-bandage emoji.